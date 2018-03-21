Realistic Games adds new account managers

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier bolsters client support with double signing

Reading, 21st March 2018: Award-winning casino supplier Realistic Games has moved to bolster its client support services with the appointment of two new account managers.

Colin Weaver and Lidia Suero started their roles last week and will be based in the provider’s office in Gibraltar to help their operator partners on the Rock.

Weaver joins the team from Betsson, where he was Casino Insight Manager, after previous roles at Bet365, whilst Suero leaves an account manager role at Optima over the border in Spain.

Robert Lee, Commercial Director at Realistic Games, said: “We’re delighted to have Colin and Lidia on board and welcome them to the Realistic Games family at an exciting time.

“We have a host of great new games on the way and with an even stronger account management team to help role them out we are in a very strong position.”

Weaver added: “I’m very pleased to have joined Realistic Games and am excited about helping take one of the most respected suppliers in the industry to the next level as a business.”

Suero, who also previously worked for iGT, said: “I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and am looking forward to the next chapter in my career, as well as the development of Realistic Games in the coming months.”

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

