BetConstruct integrates Apollo Games to its Casino Suite

BetConstruct forges a partnership with Apollo Games and freshens up its Casino portfolio with a range of exciting new games.

A number of captivating and highly-detailed slot games designed by Czech-based Apollo Games now enhance BetConstruct Casino offer. All the additions from the game developer are fully deployed in HTML5 and available across multiple devices.

Apollo Games CEO, Jindřiška Moravcová, comments: “We are proud to partner with BetConstruct – one of the industry leaders who always strives to enhance the gaming experience. This partnership represents a big milestone for Apollo Games and it is one of our most promising online projects in 2018. After months of intensive work on both sides, we are truly excited that BetConstruct will be offering our cutting-edge gaming content to their operators. “

Edgar Mkrtchyan, Product Owner of BetConstruct Casino adds: “It’s fantastic to see us partnered with Apollo Games. The addition of Apollo’s big name games such as Blood, Turbo Slots, Slot Birds and other HTML5 content featuring various and interesting themes and attractive gaming logic will definitely provide an excellent gaming experience to players from our huge operators network.”

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

