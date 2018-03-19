Betsoft Gaming establishes European content partnership with PlayFortuna

PRESS RELEASES

19/3/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming has strengthened its position in Europe, providing a suite of fully-licensed slot games to multinational operator PlayFortuna.

Under the terms of the agreement, PlayFortuna will integrate a wide range of Betsoft’s cross-platform content – all compliant with the relevant regulatory standards – that includes sought-after games from the Slots3™ collection.

Established in 2013, PlayFortuna is active in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. One of the largest online operators in the Russian-speaking world, PlayFortuna prides itself on a blend of live casino entertainment and high-quality slots – from the classic to the cutting-edge. Across channels, the company boasts a streaming audience of thousands each day, and advertises first-class service for both observers and active participants.

“In all its markets, demanding players are drawn to PlayFortuna because of its mix of timely support, timeless slots, and new technologies,” explained Aaron Axisa, Account Manager at Betsoft Gaming. “For their European operations, Playfortuna selected Betsoft not just for our library of ready-licensed games, but because they were confident that our content would meet and exceed their customers’ expectations. We are thrilled to be able to step up to that challenge, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with PlayFortuna.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional license in Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com

