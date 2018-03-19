AffiliateCon’s fresh approach to affiliate conventions

PRESS RELEASES

Sofia, Bulgaria, 15-16 May 2018

An affiliate convention destined to become the industry standard for how the online gaming industry meets new and existing affiliates. This free to attend event for affiliates is taking place 15-16 May 2018 at the luxury Sofia Event Center.

The layout has been designed to create a relaxed atmosphere where it is easy to talk to gaming brands as well as meet and exchange knowledge with other affiliates. Booths and connection points are both a standard size and open, making it easy to approach and meet leading and dynamic brands like Intertops, LeoVegas, Karamba and bet365.

The two days of networking will be intertwined with ‘big opportunity’ keynote speakers, briefing affiliates on legal issues across European markets, the opportunities in social media and the relevance of eSports and Cryptocurrencies for affiliates. In addition, running parallel to the networking sessions, smaller ‘huddles’ will focus on specialist areas such as SEO, market trends and different gaming sectors.

Visit AffiliateCon.com to find out more information and register for your free tickets

Comments