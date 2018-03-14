Wazdan reach a new range of customers with iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform

PRESS RELEASES

March 14, 2018, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has signed a content deal with leading online and mobile casino software provider iSoftBet. Under the new deal, Wazdan will be providing their complete portfolio of over 100 HTML5 titles to iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop.

iSoftBet’s GAP is an advanced platform which offers operators a diversified and robust portfolio of content through a single, seamless integration. iSoftBet GAP has an archive of more than 2000 games sourced from over 35 suppliers and will now gain access to Wazdan’s rapidly expanding library of innovative slots titles.

Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. They will all feature on iSoftBet GAP together with over 100 other games from the popular games developer whose ‘Passion for Games’ is quietly spreading across the industry; to operators, platforms, aggregators and affiliates. Recent new game releases from Wazdan include Dracula’s Castle, Tetri Mania Deluxe, Fruit Fiesta, Mystery Jack Deluxe, Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe and Magic Hot 4 Deluxe to name just a few. With over 100 game assets currently in production, Wazdan’s portfolio will be expanded to over 200 titles by the end of 2019.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value features, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield. Wazdan is licensed in the UK, Malta and Curacao.

Michael Probert, Head of Business Development at iSoftBet stated: “We are constantly looking to grow our product offering with high-quality content, and partnering with Wazdan gives us access to some of the most innovative slots titles created to date. Wazdan’s technology and added-value features were a big part of our decision to take the plunge with this amazing portfolio. iSoftBet are proud to be partnered with such an innovative and forward-thinking company, integrating their games and tools into our platform has expanded our game portfolio, making us more competitive.”

David Mann, Sales Manager at Wazdan said: “iSoftBet supplies some of the world’s largest and most successful e-gaming operators, we are excited Wazdan’s portfolio will be available very soon to iSoftBet’s operators and look forward to growing the business with our latest innovative games.”

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time ingame ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with UKGC and MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

