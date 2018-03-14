Lightning Box charges ahead with Respin Rhino slot

PRESS RELEASES

GVC brands to debut new release ahead of general roll-out

Sydney, 14th March 2018 – Specialist slot developer Lightning Box is on the rampage round the reels with its latest slots release Respin Rhino.

The 4×5 reel, 40-line, slot’s authentic African soundtrack and realistic graphics take players across the continent’s vast plains in search of the elusive horned creature.

Along the way they’ll encounter plenty of wildlife including tigers, chimps, and exotic dancers. But when they locate the matching stacks of wildlife, the elusive rhino appears and they can expect big bonus rounds as they hunt the jackpot.

All the symbols pay from left-to-right and when reels one and five match, the Respin Rhino is triggered producing big wins.

The game will be exclusively available to brands operated by GVC Holdings, including bwin, from 14th March for a three-week period before its general release to all of Lightning Box’s NYX clients on April 4th.

Peter Causley, Lightning Box’s managing director and co-founder, said: “Respin Rhino is the latest addition to our ever-growing portfolio and we are confident it will prove to be as successful as its predecessors.”

“The game’s soundtrack and visuals will give our players a real sense of being on safari and we’re sure they will be pleased to poach as many winning lines as possible.”

Andy Whitworth Head of Casino and Commercial at GVC, said: “We’re delighted to have got our hands on Respin Rhino first and hope our players enjoy this latest release from a supplier which delivers consistently top quality games.”

Respin Rhino joins an ever-expanding portfolio of titles that are available across desktop, mobile, and land-based machines, including Stellar Jackpots-Serengeti Lions, Silver Lion, RedRoo, Dolphin Gold and Astro Cat.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

About Lightning Box:

Lightning Box is a leading multi-channel supplier of video slots to the betting and gaming industries. The independent studio, based in Sydney, Australia, provides high quality gaming content to land-based, online, and social casinos around the world. It was founded in 2004 by former Aristocrat and IGT designers Peter Causley and David Little. Their combined forty years’ experience has helped the studio produce a number of commercially successful games, such as Stellar Jackpots-Chilli Goldx2, Dolphin Gold, Dragon Palace, Frogs ‘n Flies, Astro Cat, Silver Lion and Stellar Jackpots-Dolphin Gold. These, and their most recent releases, regularly feature in the top performing games of clients, including NYX, Everi and Incredible Technologies. For more information about Lightning Box, please visit www.lightningboxgames.com

