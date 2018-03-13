EPL review week 30: Silva inspires City to victory but why is he there?

SPORTS

Week 30 of the English Premier League ends with the champions-elect beating Stoke at the Brittania by two goals to nil, thanks to a brace from David Silva.

I find it difficult not to judge Premier League footballers for the decisions they make to put their ‘work’ ahead of family matters. It’s always bothered me to hear how so and so played in a game with their newborn child dragging the placenta down the tunnel.

It’s only a game.

It’s only ‘work.’

According to numerous press reports, David Silva’s son Mateo was born prematurely and is currently in a Spanish hospital. Silva posted on Twitter that his son is ‘fighting day by day with the help of a medical team.’

I don’t know about you, but with a prognosis like that, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but my wife’s side. Talking about his decision to play, Silva says it helps him to focus on something else. I think it runs deeper than that. And Silva’s not the only one.

Speaking of the terrible circumstances, Pep Guardiola told the press, “We’ve said many times family is the most important thing.” He then goes on to say, “But of course, he knows he has to train. At the beginning it was OK, but it’s a long time without training – you cannot play good.”

How about this:

“David, we are taking your boots. Go and spend time with your family and return when things improve.”

Silva is a vital part of the machinery at City, as his two-goal performance against Stoke showed, but they are 16-points ahead of Man Utd and will win the league when they face their bitter rivals if they beat Everton at Goodison Park and then do the same against Jose Mourinho’s men.

They will win the league, sooner or later as Guardiola puts it.

Go home, Silva.

Go home.

Both goals came within ten minutes of kickoff. Silva was on the end of a beautiful move involving Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to score the opener within ten minutes. The Spaniard linked up with Jesus once again to score his second within ten minutes of the second half.

Stoke had a few chances, most notably a near-freakish own goal from Kyle Walker which Ederson tipped over the bar, and Badou Ndiaye volleyed over the bar from six-yards, but they remain in the bottom three, and without a win in six league matches.

Here are the rest of the results in full.

Results in Full

Newcastle 3 v 0 Southampton

Everton 2 v 0 Brighton

Huddersfield 0 v 0 Swansea

West Brom 1 v 4 Leicester

West Ham 0 v 3 Burnley

Chelsea 2 v 1 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 2 v 1 Liverpool

Arsenal 3 v 0 Watford

Bournemouth 1 v 4 Spurs

Stoke 0 v 2 Man City

Premier League Table

1. Man City – 81

2. Man Utd – 65

3. Spurs – 61

4. Liverpool – 60

5. Chelsea – 56

6. Arsenal – 48

7. Burnley – 43

8. Leicester – 40

9. Everton – 37

10. Watford – 36

11. Brighton – 34

12. Bournemouth – 33

13. Newcastle – 32

14. Swansea – 31

15. Huddersfield – 31

16. West Ham – 30

17. Southampton – 28

18. Crystal Palace – 27

19. Stoke – 27

20. West Brom – 20

Champions League Qualification Odds

Man Utd 1/100

Liverpool 1/9

Spurs 1/6

Chelsea 2/1

Relegation Odds

West Brom 1/66

Stoke 8/11

Southampton 7/4

West Ham 9/4

Crystal Palace 9/4

Huddersfield 5/2

Swansea 4/1

Comments