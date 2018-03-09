Dragon announces strategic partnership with 7Luck

PRESS RELEASES

Dragon is honored to announce another strategic partnership that paves the way across the ASEAN entertainment industry. Dragon will be partnering with 7Luck, South Korea’s premium gaming enterprise to bring Korea’s first Dragon blockchain platform to the entertainment industry with its sights firmly set on VIP Junket rooms.

With key focus on the new paradigm of sales & marketing for the casino business based on the blockchain system with Dragon global chips and the Introduction of the 7 Luck Casino as a Casino owned and operated by GKL of Korea Government, which include 3 branch locations in the heart of Seoul ,7 Luck in Coex Intercontinental, 7 Luck in Millennium Hilton, 7 Luck in Busan Lotte Hotel.

The marketing force behind the Dragon platform and Dragon Junket has been made possible through the collaboration of highly respected and experienced licensed junket operators from Macau and Thailand. They are now bringing this wealth of experience combine it with the hugely successful and world renowned Korean gaming scene.

The newly operating Dragon VIP rooms will be adopting the Dragon Blockchain platform along with Dragon global Chips to increase speed, security, convenience while reducing fees for both the to Dragon operators and the High rollers. This will ignite interest from players around the world to choose South Korea and 7 Luck as the place enjoy prosperity and great fortune. Dragon will see many more strong and successful partnerships like this throughout 2018 initially in the ASEAN region but late 2018 will see Dragon secure a stronghold throughout Europe and the rest of the world. Dragon will hold several promotional events throughout Indochina from the mid to end of March to promote these partnership. The first of these will be held in Bangkok then Vietnam, Cambodia, Lao before expanding across the region to Japan and mainland China.

7 Luck also shares Dragon’s social responsibility mission through charitable contributions, Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) which owns 7 Luck said: “As a government-owned company, we take our responsibility to the community very seriously, and are dedicated to helping those in need. We dedicate 2% of all pre-tax revenue to charity, which currently amounts to KRW 10,000,000,000 (approximately US$8,600,000). That’s not profits, it’s revenue”.

Hospitality & Entertainment is an iconic economic stabiliser and makes up an important part of South Koreas vibrant and tech savvy pioneering innovation hub, coupled with its rich history and forward thinking Government, South Korea, is set to establish itself in the global marketplace by delivering Blockchain technologies not just to its people but far beyond, sending a strong message throughout the world that South Korea’s move towards new era of Fin tech and Blockchain technology is here and now.

The Dragon Team are most honoured that our partnership brings a new era of Blockchain technology to the entertainment industry while increasing economic prosperity’s .

Paul Moynan co-founder of Dragon added:

“This is the ultimate game changer for both casinos and high rollers, using the cutting edge technology of Dragon blockchain platform we can enhance the entertainment industry, while supporting the increase of tourism and provide a path for many additional Blockchain innovations across South Korea. We look forward to the opening ceremony with Junket Agents and VIP players which is planned for April 2018”.

