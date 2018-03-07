UK Gambling Commision to speak at the 1st Annual Disrupting Online Gambling – Technology, Security and Regulation 2018 Conference

PRESS RELEASES

We are pleased to announce that Tim Miller, Executive Director at the UK Gambling Commission will be speaking at this year’s conference.

Tim Miller joined the Gambling Commission in August 2016 building over 15 years of experience across the regulatory and public sector. Tim Miller is also the Vice Chair of Coventry Citizens Advice, one of the largest CAB’s in the country.

Miller’s session will be on ‘Unpacking Problem Gambling; a joint effort between Government and Industry’. In addition to this, Miller will be presenting on the points below.

– Considering problem gambling as public health concerns and how operators can minimize harm to their clients

– Designing cross-industry best practice in customer services so that staff is adequately trained to engage with problem gamblers to ensure operators social responsibility

– Exploring ways through which crossovers between gambling and gambling could pose a risk to children and young adults and what can be done to prevent this

– Harnessing data analytics tools to enable early problem gambling detection to avoid increasing numbers

– Utilizing blockchain technology to create a self-exclusion platform which synched between all operators and prevents problem gamblers joining new platforms

If you would like to know more about this year’s event please contact:

Charlie Abrines

E: Charlie.Abrines@arena-international.com

T: + 44 (0) 207 832 4393

Website: http://www.arena-international.com/gambling

