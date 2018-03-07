Intertops Casino celebrates 20th birthday

PRESS RELEASES

March 7, 2018 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – Intertops Casino players will be competing against each other for nearly a quarter million dollars in bonus prizes this spring as the world’s most trusted online casino celebrates its 20th birthday. During the $210,000 Spring Fun casino bonus contest, which continues until April 23rd, players will earn points when they play online casino games. Players with the most points will win weekly prizes up to $500 each.

“It’s hard to believe, but it was 20 years ago this week that we took the first real money wager in our online casino,” said Intertops’ casino manager. “We’d been taking sports bets before that, but we launched our first casino games in 1998. We’ve come a long way since then – and we’re proud that so many of our regular players have stayed with us so long.”

There will be a $1000 cash draw at the end of the Spring Fun event. Top players each week are eligible for that prize. In addition to the Spring Fun draw, the casino will also do a $2000 20th Birthday draw the first week of April. For every $50 bet in the casino between now and March 31st, players will get one ticket in the random draw.

Spring Fun contest details and current scoreboard rankings are available at http://casinopromotions.intertops.eu/springfun.

Celebrating 20 years of bringing fun and excitement to online casino players around the globe, Intertops Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming.

View this online casino news story on YouTube where embed code is available for affiliates promoting this brand.

Media inquiries: intertops@lyceummedia.com

ABOUT INTERTOPS

Founded in London in 1983, Intertops accepted the world’s first online sports bet in 1996. It launched its first online casino in 1998 and its poker room in 2003. There are more than 300 casino games from Real Time Gaming (RTG) in its main casino and another 200 games from Wager Gaming Technology in the Intertops Casino Classic. Several slots have progressive jackpots currently well over $1,000,000. Intertops’ most popular games are available in its new enhanced instant play online casino and new mobile casino. Intertops players compete against each other for top weekly bonuses.

Comments