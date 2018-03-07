3 ways GDPR will affect the online gambling industry

PRESS RELEASES

With General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) just around the corner, gambling companies will need to comply with new guidelines and regulations. GDPR is a new set of rules designed to give citizens more control over their data. Although GDPR does not come into effect until May 25th, 2018, gambling operators have already started preparing.

Data is a key component to competitive success within the gambling industry. This means gambling operators will be heavily affected by GDPR. There are important decisions to be made as to how personal data should be collected and stored. Outlined below, are three key changes introduced by GDPR which will affect the gambling industry.

1) Internal Governance and Responsibility

Under GDPR, there will be an increased emphasis on being able to demonstrate compliance. This consists of maintaining a record of data processing activities and associated policies and procedures.

2) Security Breaches

In the event of a personal data breach, GDPR will introduce a notification regime system alerting data handlers. They will be required to report personal data breaches no later than 72 hours after becoming aware of such breach. Gambling operators will need to ensure they are in a position to identify and react to security breaches in a manner which complies with the requirements of the GDPR.

3) Data Portability

Under existing data protection laws, consumers have the right to receive a copy of any personal data that is held about them.

The data portability right may apply where personal data has been collected based on the data subject’s consent, but will not apply where personal data has been processed based on the legitimate interest ground for processing personal data.

By not adhering to the new GDPR regulation, your organisation risks being hit financially with penalties, damaging your reputation.

