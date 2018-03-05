Kalidou Sow goes 3 for 3 in tournament action

POKER

Three tournaments, three wins. That’s the claim to fame of France’s Kalidou Sow, who just picked up his third title in a row at the Winamax Poker Tour Paris High Roller tournament. He added just over $123,000 to the more than $900,000 he earned between December 2017 and January, and the more than $1.4 million he’s picked up in live action in his career.

In December, Sow finished first at the PokerStars Championship Prague Main Event for $123,104. He followed that up with his second first-place win at the PokerStars Festival London Main Event, adding another $170,000 to his bank. He completed the hat trick (shamelessly borrowed from other sports) with the Winamax victory in Paris last February 27.

A total of 376 entries for the Winamax tournament were logged, a record for the High Roller event. Part of the increase came from re-buys from players that busted prior to the end of the late registration period. Belgium’s Davidi Kitai was in a competitive mood and tried a total of five times to keep going, but never did make it to the money.

Forty-seven would go on to pick up cash during the tournament, earning at least €2,800 (about $3,450). Winamax’s own Adrien Delmas made it as far as 26th place, pocketing €3,800 (around $4,683). The final nine were guaranteed at least €12,000 ($14,791), with €50,000 ($61,618) going to the winner.

After the elimination of several tough players, including Sow’s Winamax teammate Ivan Deyra, Sow found himself going heads up against Kees van Brugge out of the Netherlands. The Dutch player led the showdown in chips, 14 million to Sow’s 4.5; however, Sow wasn’t ready to give up the game. He was able to hold on until the cards started falling in his favor, at which point he dug in to take the lead. He would go on to eliminate van Brugge, who pocketed €72,000 ($88,635) for his second-place finish.

Sow, 37, began playing professionally in 2013. He picked up his first cash when he won third place in the Franc Poker Series Main Event in 2015, winning €72,000 ($88,646). He has gone on to win several tournaments along the way to building his $1.4-million purse. He is currently ranked 46th on France’s All-Time Money list.

