Pokerstars and Betstars combine to give action and excitement with The Big Race

Special poker and sports promotion will award over $2,000 in free BetStars bets and a $3,000 poker holiday

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – March 1, 2018 – PokerStars and BetStars are teaming up to provide players with a winning combination of sports betting and poker action in The Big Race. The affordable and fun horseracing-themed online tournament will be held on Sunday, March 4, at 17:00 GMT.

Players will be given the opportunity to boost their sportsbook bankrolls and win a $3,000 poker holiday to Marbella from just a $2 buy-in poker tournament. It’s easy to get involved: players will be able to find ‘The Big Race’ in the PokerStars client under the ‘Events’ tab.

On top of the regular payouts, the top 110 finishers in The Big Race tournament will be awarded free BetStars bets ranging from $5 to $50, all of which can be used on an array of summer sporting fixtures at BetStars, such as the Women’s FA Cup Final, the FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and the US Open. One player will win a PokerStars Festival package worth $3,000 allowing them to experience all the buzz and excitement of a live poker tournament while seeing the sites of Marbella.

As with all great sporting stories, the path to victory has some twists and turns. The top finishing players in The Big Race poker tournament will be randomly allocated a horse running in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 16. The first three horses past the finishing post will award the player allocated with the following prizes:

– 1st place: A $3,000 PokerStars Festival Marbella package

– 2nd place: $500 worth of free BetStars bets

– 3rd place: $250 worth of free BetStars bets

To register for the tournament, players can search ‘The Big Race’ on the PokerStars app, or find the tournament under the ‘Events’ section of the desktop client. Markets on Cheltenham races will be available at BetStars.

For further information, please contact: press@pokerstars.com

The number of tournament finishers allocated will depend on the number of horses entered into the race. Any players allocated a horse which then does not race will be given a $5 Free BetStars bet.

The PokerStars Festival package to Marbella comprises six nights’ accommodation, one Main Event seat worth €1,100 and $600 spending money.

