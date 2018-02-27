PokerStars Casino player becomes millionaire on Blueprint Gaming’s Genie Jackpots

PRESS RELEASES

Customer scoops £1.2million on Jackpot King progressive system

27th February 2018: A lucky PokerStars Casino customer is celebrating after becoming a millionaire on Blueprint Gaming’s Jackpot King progressive system.

The Norwegian player, a regular at the PokerStars poker tables, pocketed £1.2million at PokerStars Casino on Tuesday 13th February while playing Blueprint’s popular slot Genie Jackpots, which was recently added to the Jackpot King progressive suite.

It marks the first time the jackpot belonging to the supplier’s Jackpot King series has been won at PokerStars Casino.

The newly-made millionaire plans to use some of the winnings to attend future PokerStars Live events and to take their family on a summer holiday.

“When the wheel stopped at the jackpot, I was for a split second sure that the software had frozen,” the winner said.

“But when the congratulations came up on the screen and the money suddenly was on my PokerStars account I could not really breathe or believe it. I was so happy.”

Matt Cole, Managing Director at Blueprint Gaming, added: “Congratulations to the lucky player and what an amazing start to the year to win such a life-changing sum of money.

“Our Jackpot King series continues to offer highly immersive games and we have plans to add exciting new releases throughout 2018.”

Relive the moment when the jackpot was claimed at PokerStars Casino by clicking here.

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

