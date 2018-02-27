BetConstruct teams up with Tom Horn

PRESS RELEASES

February 27, London, UK – Leading slots provider Tom Horn Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its full portfolio of titles to BetConstruct .

Tom Horn’s full portfolio of video slots will be made available to the industry-leading sports betting and online gaming software provider.

Titles such as Monster Madness, Don Juan’s Pepper and 243 Crystal Fruits will be integrated by BetConstruct.

Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming, said: “We’re always looking to branch out far and wide in order to service as many players as we can, and this deal will help us do that.

“All of our titles feature the latest cutting-edge graphics and host a soundtrack to boot, so we are confident that players around the world will love logging on and playing our games.”

Edgar Mkrtchyan, Casino Product Owner at BetConstruct, added: “It’s important for us to ensure we are offering our players the most entertaining and immersive titles on the market and that is why we are happy with this new addition.

“It has been a year to remember for the provider thanks to a number of high-class releases in 2017 and with more on the horizon, it’s a great time to partner with a provider on the up.”

Tom Horn Gaming is a leading casino software supplier with an extensive portfolio of titles, all of which feature with pitch-perfect sounds and eye-catching graphics.

It recently gained a UK licence and has signed several deals with leading operators in the last few months.

About Tom Horn

Tom Horn Gaming is an omni-channel software supplier with a rich portfolio of casino games. This includes an extensive collection of cross-platform video slots, available on mobile, desktop and terminal. Their content boasts a multitude of features and promotional tools, as well as a wide variety of themes. It also offers eye-catching graphics and engaging maths models, which have been carefully developed to suit players in international markets. The company’s considerable experience in both the online and land-based environment, allows them to deliver highly-engaging and commercially successful content that players want to play. For more information, visit: www.tomhorngaming.com

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed. For more information, visit: https://www.betconstruct.com

