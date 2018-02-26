Betting on Football brings record breaking speaker lineup to London

PRESS RELEASES

More than 200 industry experts will be sharing their knowledge and opinions on a wide range of subjects in and around football and betting at next month’s Betting on Football.

Held at Stamford Bridge in just four weeks’ time (20-23 March), the fifth edition of the event has also attracted representatives from more than 150 gambling brands and over 100 professionals from football clubs and sporting organisations

The lineup of speakers includes the likes of Snaitech CEO Fabio Schiavolin, Danske Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann, Mr Green CEO Jesper Kärrbrink, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, Veikkaus Senior Vice President Jari Vahanen, Better Collective CEO Jesper Soegaard, OPTIMA CEO Jacob Lopez Curciel, Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo, BetVictor Director of Sportsbook & VIP Matt Scarrott and as special keynote speaker Ruud Gullit, formerly both player and manager at Chelsea FC.

Fabio Schiavolin explained why he will once again be making the trip to Stamford Bridge: “It’s now five years that we’ve chosen to attend and speak at Betting on Football. We like the way SBC has been organising this event.

“We like the audience, and it’s a good opportunity to exploit the conference to network and talk about our experiences. We also like the choice of Stamford Bridge, which is a good way to confirm the relationship between betting and football.”

Niels Erik Folmann commented: “Betting on Football is important to the sports betting industry because it brings a lot of life, vividness and innovation into sports betting, and I think that’s got to be the competitive edge once you look at all the other opportunities for gaming and gambling.”

Jesper Kärrbrink added: “This kind of event drives innovation and the development of an industry like ours. People sitting at their desks all day should meet to exchange ideas and listen to others. This is how you learn, so an event like this is extremely important.”

A key part of the first full day’s agenda (21 March) will guide industry operators, affiliates, suppliers and service providers on a path to World Cup success in Russia.

‘World Cup and beyond’ will assess the future of traditional customer bonusing, how to engage customers in a live environment, the scale of the DFS opportunity, how to prevail in the ‘Facebook and Twitter battlegrounds’, the ongoing battle with match-fixing, how to keep acquired players engaged for the new season and the hidden benefits of sponsorship.

Alongside an unparalleled access to high-level insight and industry decision makers, #bofcon2018 delegates will also be treated to parties at Namco Funscape, the high-tech entertainment venue on London’s South Bank, and Roman Abramovich’s extravagant personal nightclub, Under the Bridge.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron commented: “SBC was founded on networking parties, so we take extra care in making sure that people can make valuable connections. The two London parties and busy exhibition space are perfect for those looking to utilise the 1-on-1 access to senior executives from operators, affiliates, football clubs and key suppliers across Europe and beyond.”

Comments