Lightning Box signs unique deal with Incredible Technologies to cross license IP

Sydney, 21st February 2018 – Specialist slots developer Lightning Box has signed a cross-licensing deal with American land-based supplier Incredible Technologies to add an exciting new feature to one of its most popular games.

Astro Cat , the Asian-themed, 5-reel, 1296 ways slot, has proven to be a major hit in U.S. land-based casinos, as well as attracting an army of fans after going online in Europe.

At G2E in Las Vegas last October, it was boosted by Incredible Technologies’ patented Sky Wheel® feature creating “Astro Cat Deluxe” and attracted further success on the casino floor.

Now with this new deal, Astro Cat Deluxe will be made available to Lightning Box’s clients in online real money gaming and social casino.

The exciting feature is triggered when 5 Sky Wheel symbols appear within the ReelFecta reel, setting the giant wheel above them spinning. Players can then win a Jackpot, entry into the Astro Cat Bonus, or a credit prize. Any credit prize is accompanied by a secondary spin of a small inner wheel for the opportunity to win a credit multiplier up to 5x, or a respin of the giant Sky Wheel.

Peter Causley, Lightning Box’s Managing Director and Co-Founder, said the new collaboration would further solidify Lightning Box’s commitment to a true multi-channel offering, as they look to bring the best gaming ideas online from other verticals and geographical markets.

He added: “We’re really pleased to have teamed-up with Incredible Technologies for Astro Cat Deluxe, which is an exciting fusion of slot IP.

“The original game has been a real hit across the board and the Deluxe version has shown some stellar early performance in the USA since its launch late last year. We’re confident that the new game will also deliver similar success for our online operating partners.”

Dan Schrementi, VP of Gaming Sales and Marketing at Incredible Technologies, said: “The original Astro Cat is a proven performer and a staple in our catalogue of games. The addition of the extremely popular Sky Wheel feature puts Astro Cat Deluxe in a new spotlight and we’re excited to see it offered across land-based and online gaming channels.”

Astro Cat, which had an exclusive online launch with Mr Green in October 2016, also uses Lightning Box’s patented Reelfecta super reel, giving players 16 chances to win on the middle reel, as well as a Mega Spin where all 16 positions are Wild.

About Lightning Box:

Lightning Box is a leading multi-channel supplier of video slots to the betting and gaming industries. The independent studio, based in Sydney, Australia, provides high quality gaming content to land-based, online, and social casinos around the world. It was founded in 2004 by former Aristocrat and IGT designers Peter Causley and David Little. Their combined forty years’ experience has helped the studio produce a number of commercially successful games, such as Stellar Jackpots-Chilli Goldx2, Dolphin Gold, Dragon Palace, Frogs ‘n Flies, Astro Cat, Silver Lion and Five Pirates. These, and their most recent releases, regularly feature in the top performing games of clients, including NYX, Everi and Incredible Technologies. For more information about Lightning Box, please visit www.lightningboxgames.com

About Incredible Technologies:

Incredible Technologies is a United States based Class III gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot content to the modern-day casino floor. The company headquarters are located in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, Ill., with a remote office in Las Vegas, Nev. Incredible Technologies specializes in the design and development of digital entertainment products to game operators and players. Incredible Technologies is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States with its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, recognized as the most-successful pay-to-play video game in history.

Incredible Technologies is a member of the National Indian Gaming Association, American Gaming Association, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers and is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information about Incredible Technologies, please visit www.itsgames.com.

