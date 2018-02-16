eGamingServices was present in the ICE Totally Gaming and LAC

PRESS RELEASES

The company has a commitment in investing in LATAM

Lisbon, February 16th, 2018- eGamingServices was present in one of the most reputed events in the igaming industry, celebrated last week in London: ICE Totally Gaming and London Affiliate Conference (LAC), to promote and offer their services for online gaming operators looking to enhance their business in Latin America, Africa and Europe.

ICE Totally Gaming is the ultimate event for B2B business development with over 30,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. With the second consecutive presence in the event, the Lisbon based company, demonstrated a strong commitment in investing in Latin America, specifically in Brazil, whose sales represent 42% of Latin American online revenue. eGamingServices creates effective and efficient projects to help operators to find more customers, mitigate the risk of their existing markets and generate more income.

The presence in London was also an opportunity for Tiago Almeida, eGamingServices’s CEO, to be a Key note speaker at London Affiliate Conference, that hosted a session about LATAM market as the ultimate gaming marketplace. Almeida took the opportunity to provide a full scope about Latin American markets, through an explanation of its characteristics, payment methods, popular products, leading operators. According to this entrepreneur opportunities and profitability can be found and achieved in this region.

“We have big chances in LATAM. These territories should be absolutely essential for affiliates and operators. We have to create a bridge between leading brands in LATAM and affiliates willing to monetize their traffic”, explained during his explanation.

LAC is the standout show in the igaming affiliate space. LAC had over 5,000 delegates – 3,500 of which are affiliates from all countries. LAC took place over four days at the ExCeL London from the 7th – 10th February 2018.

“These kind of events give us always great opportunities of networking and talked about what we do in eGamingServices. We are very proud and motivated with the results of these days of work. Also, we took the chance to explaine why LATAM is so interesting for us. We believe in this region and its potential for the industry”, said the head of the company.

Tiago Almeida started his career in the online gaming industry in 2006. With a professional experience in leading companies like Bwin and Dragonfish, he was involved in different senior operational and marketing roles focused on the Latin American Market. In 2016 Tiago founded Egamingservices, a company with offices in Brazil, Uruguay, Malta and Portugal, that provides marketing and operational services to Online Gaming Operators willing to monetize opportunities in Latin America.

Contact Information

Stephanie Coccoluto Pestana – eGamingServices

Press Relations & Communication Manager

media@egamingservices.com / s.coccoluto@egamingservices.com

http://www.egamingservices.com

+351 916 229 594

About eGamingServices

Founded in 2016 and based in the Portuguese city of Lisbon, eGamingServices also has offices in Chile, Brazil, Malta and Uruguay. The company helps gaming operators to redefine their product and find their customer online or within the retail channel of some of the regions with the most potential in the industry: Latin America, Europe and Africa. eGamingServices creates effective and efficient projects to help operators find new customers and generate more income.

For more information, please visit our site or follow us on LinkedIn.

Comments