Fair Play Bets announce Bee-Fee agreement that beefs-up their player offering

February 13, 2018, Malta – Fair Play Bets, operator of multiple reputable online casinos, has beefed-up its international casino brands VegasPlay.com and DiamondWorldCasino.com through an agreement with Bee-Fee. Fair Play Bets continues to expand their player offering through major strategic agreements with respected and reputable industry providers.

Fair Play Bets has a solid reputation for providing quality gaming in secure and customer-friendly environments. Licensed in the UK, Malta and Curacao, Fair Play Bets provides holistic customer support anchored to top-notch premium gaming and an extensive choice of exciting games from some of the world’s leading suppliers.

Bee-Fee is a modern slot game development studio and IT service provider for online casinos and sports betting, developing innovative platforms for online casinos fully integrated with all leading providers as well as an extensive slot games portfolio with industry leading products.

Claudia Melcaru, Bee-Fee’s Head of Business Development said, “Fair Play Bets has the kind of approach that matches well with our products and industry heritage. Their focus on quality and player protection appealed to our management team and we were particularly impressed by their pro-active stance on putting players first. We believe this partnership will be the first of many.”

Jeremy Fall, Head of Marketing at Fair Play Bets said, “We are delighted to extend the player choice in our secure gaming environments at VegasPlay.com and DiamondWorldCasino.com to enhance the gaming experience for all our players. Bee-Fee has a range of premium games which we believe all our players will enjoy.”

Malcolm Ferrante, a Director of Fair Play Bets said, “This agreement with Bee-Fee marks a new chapter for both casinos that are adopting their games. We look forward to close collaboration that provides value for every player.”

For further information visit www.fpbets.com

ABOUT FAIR PLAY BETS

Fair Play Bets Limited is an operator of a number of reputable online casinos, allowing players to enjoy a world-class gaming experience. Fair Play Bets operate a number of online casinos that enjoy great popularity among players. All Fair Play Bets gaming sites are characterised by a distinctive and distinguished look, offering a rewarding range of casino games carefully selected to provide an outstanding and entertaining gaming experience as well as fantastic bonuses. The company is licensed in the UK, Malta and Curacao.

ABOUT BEE-FEE

London-based Bee-Fee Ltd., is an iGaming Supplier involved with Casino Software. Bee-Fee is a modern game developer and IT service provider for online casinos and sports betting. Enjoying a creative team and close cooperation with leading gaming providers has allowed Bee-Fee to create state-of-the-art products that have attracted over a million players so far. Bee-Fee’s aim is to bring new quality into the existing legacy gaming market.

Contact: Edwin Ward, Ogilvy PR, (+356) 9920 7677

