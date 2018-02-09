Betsoft announced a deal with Snaitech for Italian market

PRESS RELEASES

09/02/2018 – Betsoft Gaming has announced further expansion into the Italian market with a deal to provide content to leading Italian gaming operator SNAITECH.

The agreement gives Snaitech access to Betsoft’s suite of AAMS certified games via the GAN platform. The portfolio of games includes Betsoft’s Slots3™ and ToGo™ series of HTML5 games developed on their SHIFT™ platform and certified for Italy’s regulated market.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have completed a deal with Snaitech – said Francesca Raniolo, Betsoft Sales Executive -. It is very encouraging that a highly respected name such as Snai, are eager to expand their offering in the Italian market with our product. Their intense work over the last two years to create a multi-channel offering, capturing both the retail and online client base, has returned remarkable results. The collaboration is a compliment to the Betsoft brand and our dedication to growth.”

“We are glad to include Betsoft games into our already substantial collection” said Alessandro Allara, Sportsbook and Online Director. “Betsoft new and exiting titles keep players entertained and engaged, each new game they release has something fresh to offer. This deal represents a smart move for the future of our company, and we are keen to see where Betsoft will take their games next.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming, broadly known as the innovator and leader of true 3D cinematic gaming, is a Tier One developer and provider of complete system online gaming software. With a game library of over 190 games including the iconic Slots3™ series, Betsoft Gaming has met and exceeded the quality found in console video games and animated feature films. Starting in 2012, Betsoft initiated a concentrated push into the mobile gaming sector, converting their popular Slots3™ games to be available as the ToGo™ collection. Betsoft Gaming’s extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry.

The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses in both Malta and Curacao.

For more information contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com.

For press and marketing related queries contact press@betsoft.com .

About SNAITECH S.p.a.

SNAITECH, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is leading Italian gaming operator, leader in betting retail.

Founded through the integration between Snai Spa and the Cogemat group companies in late 2015, has headquarters in Milan, Porcari (Lu) and Rome.

Thanks to its multichannel technology SNAITECH offers sport and horse racing betting, virtual sports, videolottery, both online and mobile (poker, skill games, casino games, bingo), esports and pari-mutuel. SNAI retail betting network is comprised of over 1600 points of sale located throughout Italy. The Group also operates 60,000 New Slot and more than 10,000 Videolottery. Convenience payments services, satellite broadcasting and integrated stats and odds services, real time updates on different sport events, contribute toward optimizing the quality and value of products and services. The website, www.snai.it, offers a vast range of gaming and entertaining services including all online products: sport and horse racing betting, poker cash and poker tournament, sport pari-mutuel, bingo, lotteries and number games, virtual sports. Betting and casino apps are available also from website using a technology that adapts to all devices.

The website, www.snai.it, offers a vast range of gaming and entertaining services including all online products: sport and horse racing betting, poker cash and poker tournament, sport pari-mutuel, bingo, lotteries and number games, virtual sports. Betting and casino apps are available also from website using a technology that adapts to all devices. Furthermore, the Group’s own sportnews.snai.it is a well-known blog providing updated information and news to customers and sport fans.

SNAITECH also owns three race tracks, two in Milan, SNAI San Siro and SNAI La Maura, and one in Tuscany in Montecatini Terme, SNAI Sesana. Its properties include training circuits and accommodation for horses.

Snaitech SpA Press Office

Cell. +39.349. 5359374 – e-mail: ufficio.stampa@snaitech.it

Comments