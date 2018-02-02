Wazdan launch Magic Target Deluxe and Fruit Mania Deluxe in the run-up to ICE

PRESS RELEASES

February 2, 2018 – Malta-based Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has continued with their hefty release programme in 2018 with two new titles that are sure to be a hit with operators, Magic Target Deluxe and Fruit Mania Deluxe. During 2018 alone, Wazdan has released 10 new games and will be focusing on hosting a range of activities on their stand at ICE, including the launch of their new ‘Volatility Beers’ created in conjunction with passionate British brewers that highlight Wazdan’s world’s-first ‘Volatility Level’.

Recent new game releases from Wazdan include Dracula’s Castle, Tetri Mania Deluxe, Fru it Fiesta, Mystery Jack Deluxe, Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe, Magic Hot 4 Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Fenix Play Deluxe and Magic Fruits Deluxe to name just a few, which join established titles such as Wild Guns and Valhalla, which are very popular with players and casinos alike. During 2017 Wazdan beefed-up their portfolio with 18 new games and 2018 continues that momentum. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others.

Wazdan uses HTML5 technology which allows it to create high-quality games with impressive animations covering complex themes that run seamlessly on mobile, tablets and desktops. Magic Target Deluxe is a good example of this, a 5-reel video slot that mixes the classic aesthetic of retro fruit machines with the fun and fanfare of the circus. Players use a cannon to blast their bets for a top prize of up to 500 times and winnings sometimes literally explode with a round of free spins.

Fruit Mania Deluxe is a 9-reel online slots game packed with player entertainment that enhances the player’s experience significantly including bonus rounds, free spins, instant play and autoplay. Fruit Mania Deluxe’s game design includes masterful graphics that contain lotto tickets, diamonds, bronze, gold and Vegas signs. The more symbols that appear the higher the payouts, including a win of up to 1000 times the bet.

Jeremy Fall, Head of Brand and Marketing said, “We are looking forward to meeting a wide cross-section

of operators, platforms, aggregators and affiliates at ICE and showing our outstanding games portfolio backed by world-class technology that includes our unique Volatility Level. The 3 beers that we have developed together with Ogilvy and the carefully selected British brewery that we are working with, mirror the Volatility Levels; so we have a Low Volatility light ale that’s tangy citrus with hoppy finish; Standard Volatility mild brown ale, full English hops and dry finish; as well as High Volatility strong fruity ale which has a pepper finish. We chose a British brewer as we have a big British announcement to make at ICE!”

Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

For further information talk to the Wazdan Team at ICE on stand S8-202 or visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time in-game ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

