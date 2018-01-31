Pokerstars ‘FRESH’ series launches with €5 million guarantee

PRESS RELEASES

Celebrating the shared player pool for France and Spain

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 31, 2018 – The all new FRESH (France Espania Hold’em) Series is set to unite players from France and Spain on PokerStars. FRESH will become the richest ever PokerStars online series in France and Spain with €5 million guaranteed across 50 scheduled events, including a €1 million guaranteed Main Event prize pool and a Platinum Pass package to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) for the Main Event winner.

The series takes place January 28 – February 11, with depositor freerolls, special Spin & Go FRESH Main Event qualifiers, Second Chance Freerolls and even opportunities to qualify for free, which are available in the PokerStars lobby now.

The FRESH Series will celebrate the coming together of French and Spanish tables at PokerStars, which is the first operator approved to offer shared liquidity between the two locally licensed online poker markets. The shared player pool offers players larger guarantees, more games and reduced waiting times.

PokerStars players now also enjoy a revamped tournament offering with new daily tournaments featuring guarantees of up to €20,000 and larger Sunday tournaments.

Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at PokerStars, said, “After so many years of closed liquidity, it is a major milestone to offer the first online series that combines French and Spanish players. We created this series by learning from both countries and we hope that players will enjoy the bigger prize pool and tournaments on offer.”

For further information, please contact: press@pokerstars.com

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 178 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG; TSX: TSGI), which owns gaming and related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands. PokerStars is the world’s most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

Comments