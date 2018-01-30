Win Systems launches new AWP for Spanish market

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 30th January, 2017 – Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, launches its new gaming machine designed specifically for Spanish operators, the GameStar Arcadia.

Win Systems’ GameStar S3 slot machine has been adapted to fit with the regulatory requirements of the market, and incorporates an attractive content multi-game library and jackpot features suitable in the country.

GameStar Arcadia also hosts the necessary coin hopper and technical specifications, providing operators with the security of a fully-certified product for use across their estates in any of the 17 autonomous regions in Spain (also including Ceuta and Melilla).

The Arcadia slot will be rolled out in Spain by EGASA, the licensed distributor in Spain for GameStar and Gold Club electronic roulete, including its latest launch Gold Club Ventura, the new 6 positions electronic roulette.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “The launch of the GameStar Arcadia shows our desire to provide fully compliant, quality machines to operators in Spain, as well as around the world.

“Spain is a key territory for our broad range of products, and we’re sure our distribution partnership with EGASA in the territory will prove to be a successful one as we continue to improve our supply of premium gaming machines.

The supplier will demonstrate the new Arcadia on its stand at ICE 2018, London, along with its broad range of casino management systems, gaming machines and innovative new versions of its electronic roulette, including Gold Club Ventura.

Win Systems are at stand S6-150 at ICE Totally Gaming. To organize a meeting please send an email to sales@winsysgroup.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information – www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

