Jackpot.com launches world’s first £9.99 monthly lottery subscription

PRESS RELEASES

29 January 2017 – Online lottery platform Jackpot.com is today announcing a new and exclusive subscription product for the US Powerball and US MegaMillions lotteries, one that is unique both in pricing and offering.

The new monthly subscription product automatically enters users into every lottery draw in the month (two per week) and offers unrivalled flexibility to change selected numbers before each draw.

With a monthly cost of GBP 9.99, the subscription being offered for US Powerball and US MegaMillions is the fir st of its kind.

Pablo Grunbaum, COO of Jackpot.com commented, “Our decision to launch the Netflix-type subscription model of international lotteries is one that ensures the industry’s continued evolution and gives consumers genuine flexibility.

The Powerball and MegaMillions continue to be massively popular with our users all over the world and offering an affordable subscription to never miss a draw speaks directly to what they have been asking for. As the year continues, we expect to roll out this option to many more lotteries.”

Jackpot.com currently provides users the chance to bet on the outcome of 19 of the biggest and most popular lottos from around the world, including US Powerball, EuroMillions, US Megamillions, German Lotto, Irish Lotto and more.

For full details of the new subscriptions, please visit: https://uk.jackpot.com/powerball-subscription or https://uk.jackpot.com/mega-millions-subscription

Also find Jackpot.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with announcements and deals throughout the year.

For more information:

For more information, please visit www.jackpot.com .

PR Contact:

Jamie Nagioff

Email: Jackpot.com@ready10.media

Phone: +44 (0)20 3897 0331

About Jackpot.com:

Jackpot.com is an online platform and app for betting on the world’s lotteries, no matter your location. Bet on lottery results from all over the world online, without having to worry about going out to buy a ticket. Popular games on Jackpot.com include EuroMillions, US Powerball, Irish Lotto and German Lotto.

Comments