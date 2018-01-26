Vivo Gaming to expand the dimensions of Live

PRESS RELEASES

Dealer Roulette for Mobile this 2018

Vivo Gaming is stepping up their product portfolio this 2018, with the launching of their all New Mobile Roulette Interface. The all new Mobile Roulette interface has already been updated into existing clients’ games platform, and is offered as one of Vivo’s new products portfolio.

For the last few years, the HMTL5 team at Vivo has worked on the development of a fresh side of the Live Dealers software already existing in the market, making this year’s ICE 2018 London the perfect opportunity to present it to our partners and friends in the gaming industry.

New Interactive Mobile HTML5 Roulette Interface Among the most exciting features of the New Vivo Roulettes, we find an upgraded graphics interface, a resizable, movable floating video screen for player comfort, and an optimized system that allows all side bets possible and a full-screen mode for the all mobile versions.

“We are happy to present our super light roulette application, that supports all mobile devices available including widescreen and has all Improved full screen handling in iOS and Android. The Vivo Tech Team is always motivated to come up with solutions that supports our partners and allies with our best side of tech capacity. Altogether, considering the design, game options, optimized light version, we believe we are currently offering one of the Best Mobile Roulette this year”.

This new technology is just another great addition in the already expanding portfolio of Gaming solutions at Vivo, which includes now more than 14 Live Dealing Tables in 4 different languages, more than 300 RNG games, and Sports solutions. To get a sneak peek into these new roulettes features, please visit www.vivogaming.com/demo.

ABOUT US

Established in 2010, Vivo Gaming’s entrepreneurs brought in rich Live Dealer experience from the first days of Live Casino was created. Our team has designed, built and managed over a dozen different studios, understanding the key factors for operating a successful online gaming platform. We work globally from offices in London, Manila, Buenos Aires, Miami and Costa Rica. Our mission is to help you strategically extend your brand with the excitement of seamless HTML5 Live Dealer Gaming that is easy and effective to adapt to your existing platforms.

We continue to build strong alliances with industry leaders in both online and Offline industries, strengthening our brand and casino software offer. Personalized attention and customized products are also a key factor that makes us different from similar companies. Our alliances with industry leaders such as Betsoft, SB Tech, and Tom Horn allow us to offer hundreds of RNG games, sports betting solutions and additional content which provide our clients with a full gaming portfolio

Natalia Vargas / Senior Account Manager / natalia@vivogaming.com

