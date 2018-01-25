Spillehallen.dk launches Betsoft Games on new site Bingohygge.dk

PRESS RELEASES

Betsoft Gaming have announced that Spillehallen.dk will be launching Betsoft games across Bingohygge.dk. This exciting new site will focus on the Danish market, primarily targeting Danish women between ages of 30 and 65.

Bingohygge.dk will be offering Betsoft’s full suite of gaming software to their players, including Slots3™, ToGo™ mobile and Classic Slots.

“It is brilliant to target Bingohygge.dk toward a female audience,” said Aaron Axisa, Account Manager at Betsoft Gaming. “Women are the fastest growing player demographic in our business, and we are sure that building a site customized to that group will be a resounding success. We know Spillehallen.dk has the experience and dedication to create a superior experience for these players.”

“Spillehallen.dk is a well-known company in Denmark both for our online casino site Spillehallen.dk and for producing the original Danish slots both for the online and offline market,” said Erik Boye Hansen

CEO of Spillehallen.dk ApS. “We are now forming partnerships with different media companies, where we offer white labels for the Danish online casino market. The first partner is Vores Medier and we are very excited about launching www.bingohygge.dk with them.”

“We did spend a lot of time finding the right game providers, and are very thrilled that Betsoft wanted to work with us on the new gaming sites. We see both the 3D slots and table games form Betsoft as important products for us and our partners in the future,” finished Mr. Hansen.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming, broadly known as the innovator and leader of true 3D cinematic gaming, is a Tier One developer and provider of complete system online gaming software. With a game library of over 190 games including the iconic Slots3™ series, Betsoft Gaming has met and exceeded the quality found in console video games and animated feature films. Starting in 2012, Betsoft initiated a concentrated push into the mobile gaming sector, converting their popular Slots3™ games to be available as the ToGo™ collection. Betsoft Gaming’s extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry.

For marketing or press queries, please contact press@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com.

Comments