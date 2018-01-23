Another bit of magic from Wazdan ahead of ICE

PRESS RELEASES

January 23, 2018, Malta – Malta-based Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker have released another two smash hit slots games, Magic of the Ring Deluxe and Magic Stars 3, bringing its bulging portfolio to over 100 casino-friendly games in an HTML 5.0 format for desktop, tablets and mobile backed by Wazdan’s Unique Features; a set of tools proving to be attractive to major operators and casinos, such as EveryMatrix, amongst other new signings.

Spells, witchcraft, enchantments and dark magic are central to the player experience in Magic of the Ring Deluxe, with the online slot’s state-of-the-art design, high-quality sound effects and rewarding special features. The 5-reel, 10-payline takes players on a thrilling adventure full of wonders and big cash prizes. The power of the magic ring is the most valuable symbol because it gives access to some very rewarding wins.

Once at least three rings land anywhere on the reels, 10 Free Spins are activated during which a randomly pre-selected Bonus Symbol may expand to cover an entire reel and pay at any position on the reels. Free Spins may be re-triggered and during this special feature the ring symbol also acts as a Wild, so winning big is quite easy. Magic of the Ring Deluxe delivers thrills as players have the chance to double each win received thanks to its unique Wazdan Gamble Feature which when activated allows players to pick one of the two chests. One of them hides riches and the second

one is filled with dark magic ending the feature.

Magic Stars 3 takes players on a romantic trip into a colourful galaxy. With the reels placed on a starry background, the new Magic Stars 3 slot is all about magic and stars. Its three reels and 5 paylines are filled with the images of colourful stars; each one presenting different shapes and values. They all shine bright like true diamonds and hypnotize players with their extraordinary beauty. Magic Stars 3 gives players a chance to enjoy the gameplay in three different volatility levels, Wazdan’s world’s-first Volatility Level in the online casino industry.

Jeremy Fall, Head of Brand and Marketing said, “Magical slots games in our outstanding portfolio are some of the most popular games today and very much in demand from our casino partners. We have among the best magic slots games with magic themes. We all love a touch of the unknown and the things we cannot comprehend. This is why magic slots have so much to offer players using suspense and excitement. Wazdan’s games development team are now experts at building compelling magic games that give players control over multipliers and wilds so they can find the

right formula for their bonuses to unlock big wins. That’s a major appeal for casino’s and operators.”

Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker have extended their games portfolio with the release of Book of Magic Deluxe and Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe with a $20,000 jackpot.

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time in-game ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes over 100 casino friendly titles of engaging and innovative HTML 5.0 slots can be enjoyed on mobile, desktop and tablets.. Wazdan complies with UKGC, and MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing. The RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

Contact: Edwin Ward, Ogilvy PR, (+356) 9920 7677

Comments