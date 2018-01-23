Usain Bolt on PokerStars, retirement and a possible career in football

POKER

Lee Davy sends the fastest man in the world eight questions about life including what attracted him to PokerStars, how life feels in retirement and the potential of a football career in the Bundesliga.



Usain Bolt is a giant amongst midgets. A man who runs 100m faster than a canary dropping its load into the bottom of its cage. And I was going to meet him.

The world works in mysterious ways. A meeting with a man who makes lamp posts shake when he runs was never on my bucket list. A night out in New York was. But I wasn’t thinking about that when my son and I hopped on a plane bound for JFK en route to Nassau and a meeting with this monumental man.

I had 1:40hrs to pirouette through JFK airport. I was like Jason Bourne figuring out my passage through the throng. The Virginal ladies called me a worry wart. I sucked in my inner Bolt. I could make it. I didn’t. We ended up stranded on the runway for three hours. I missed my connection. I wouldn’t get a flight to Nassau for another two days.

A meeting with Bolt enters the underside of your elbow, flies to your mind and then settles in your gut. I only got the comedown. And then, as my son and I eventually got off the plane, he looked at me and said, “Never mind, Dad, we get to spend the day in New York.”

I felt like a ballet dancer crashing to the ground on opening night. Highlander may never die, but 7.5 billion people will never live. For the next two days, I wandered around New York with my boy, ticking off a bucket list item I never planned, and getting that rush I assumed would come from Bolt.

I asked these questions.

Via email.

The second best thing to being there myself, I suppose.

I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

