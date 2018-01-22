Betsoft brings hot new innovations and a sweet release for ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Betsoft Gaming will be using the 2018 ICE Totally Gaming Trade Expo to reveal their most ground-breaking year to date. A quick trip to their stand will demonstrate just a taste of what Betsoft has in store for the upcoming year. Utilising their SHIFT platform to its full potential, Betsoft continues to deliver captivating 3D animations, while introducing some innovations that could redefine the online landscape.

During the show, Betsoft will be showcasing their most recent success – LEGEND OF THE NILE. This game is a great example of how form and function work hand in hand. Beautifully rendered scenery captures the serene essence of Egypt whilst revolutionary game mechanics keep players engaged. The newly introduced “trail system”, designed to take advantage of the SHIFT platform, allows players to collect certain Gods during play, and to earn special rewards for doing so. The dynamic Ra trail offers significant wins in a single turn, while the static Isis and Anubis trails allow players to collect symbols from spin to spin, meaning that players are rewarded the longer they play.

In a glimpse of what the future has to offer, Betsoft is unveiling the much-anticipated sequel to the fan-favorite Sugar Pop. The follow up, dubbed SUGARPOP 2: DOUBLE DIPPED, will be packed with fun new features, Sugar Pop 2 will incorporate Free Spins and Wilds, with new events like a Candy Bomb, and special effect candies including a Jelly Bean Cannon and Sweet Hammer. It’s a fast-paced feast for the eyes and a rewarding slot from start to finish. Dan Cooper, Betsoft’s CTO, summarizes the careful planning and thorough consideration that go into every Betsoft title:

“Betsoft believes in a game’s flow: the way the mathematics function, the sounds and animations, the speed in which things happen and the order in which things happen. All of these various elements play a synergistic part in the creation of a game… the closer to perfection each element becomes, the better the resulting game performance can be.”

In addition to the blockbusters Betsoft has in store for 2018, there is the promise of a monumental release of what is being called “evolutionary gaming technology” later this year. Currently in prototype with our R&D department, this innovative development in iGaming will open the industry up to entirely new demographics.

Visit stand S3-312 for a demonstration of Betsoft products and for further reveals of a ground breaking 2018.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming, broadly known as the innovator and leader of true 3D cinematic gaming, is a Tier One developer and provider of complete system online gaming software. With a game library of over 190 games including the iconic Slots3™ series, Betsoft Gaming has met and exceeded the quality found in console video games and animated feature films. Starting in 2012, Betsoft initiated a concentrated push into the mobile gaming sector, converting their popular Slots3™ games to be available as the ToGo™ collection. Betsoft Gaming’s extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry.

For marketing or press queries, please contact press@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com.

Comments