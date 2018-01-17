ThePOGG releases affiliate program value report 2017

PRESS RELEASES

ThePOGG.com is proud to announce their affiliate program value report for 2017. The purpose of the report is to share with the webmaster community and gain an insight as to which affiliate programs perform the best and ones that are below average. These numbers are compiled from the statistics and revenue data from ThePOGG for the entire year of 2017. Although exact figures of Clicks, FTDs and revenue are not shared, the data is compiled to show the average player value.

“For years now it’s frustrated me to see every affiliate program claiming that they’re the “highest value” program on the market. While ThePOGG.com is not the largest affiliate in the market the levels of traffic we’re sending are now large enough that we can see trends starting to appear. The more I dug into the numbers the more interesting this became – seeing which programs are converting well and which are delivering good value. I hope other affiliates will find this information as interesting as I have.” Duncan Garvie from ThePOGG.com

The report includes a Reliability score which the higher the number, the more reliable the data is due to the sample size of data from ThePOGG. For Reliability scores of 1 and 2, these are considered low meaning the sample size isn’t enough for a program to be considered to be high or low performing.

Programs with Highest Average Player Value

These 4 affiliate programs were the highest for average player value at ThePOGG where reasonable Reliability scores were also present were:

● Trada Affiliates

● Evoke Gaming

● VideoSlots Affiliates

● CasinoLuck Affiliates

Programs with the Best Sign-up Efficiency

If you want to know the programs that deliver the most signups per click, or rather take the least number of clicks to achieve a signup, ThePOGG has also rated their best programs for this and they are:

● EasiGames Affiliates

● Trada Affiliates

● WagerJoint

● Bringit Affiliates

Programs with the best Sign-up to NDP efficiency

The first 4 programs from the Sign-up to NDP efficiency table show Sports Interaction Affiliates, VideoSlots Affiliates, Grosvenor Affiliates, TTR Partners and beAffiliates. These first 5 programs have reliability scores of 1 to 3 respectively. The next few programs have a better reliability score.

● Affiliate Cruise

● All British Affiliates

● Evoke Gaming

Programs with the best Overall Conversion Efficiency

The last part of the report shows how many clicks are needed to generate a new depositing player (NDP). Keep in mind that programs with a reliability score of 1 to 3 mean the data comes from a smaller than average sample so it is considered less reliable.

● Trada Affiliates

● EasiGame Affiliates

● Evoke Affiliates

● Affiliate Cruise

Best Overall Affiliate Programs

The report summarizes the best of the best by factoring in all the data and reports to give a good overview of which programs are performing the best for ThePOGG for results. The report avoids critisizing the programs that are the weakest for performance and conversion.

● Trada Affiliates

● Evoke Affiliates

● CasinoLuck Affiliates

● Videoslots Affiliates

● WagerJoint

● All British Affiliates

● EasiGames Affiliates

● Fruity Affiliates

About ThePOGG

ThePOGG.com is not your average online casino portal. The site has the most critical and thoroughly researched casino reviews that are both useful to players and affiliates. In a short time in just over 5 years, the site has helped to recover over $1 million USD to players via their casino complaints service.

Some of the standout features of ThePOGG includes their Casino Complaints and Dispute Mediation service. The site also has terms and conditions monitoring service which offers customer protection from retroactively changed terms and conditions. The site also lists casinos that hold the Deposit Guarantee Seal to refund a player’s deposit if a casino recommended by them is found to treat a player unfairly. Our Bonus Reporting system offers an accurate and fair way to compare the value of the casino welcome bonuses at different operators. ThePOGG has the toughest standards in the industry for providing casino reviews. ThePOGG gives honest and accurate reflections of the services provided by online operators and most importantly for player peace of mind: placement and recommendation on ThePOGG.com can NEVER be influenced via improved revenue deals.

