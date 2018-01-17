The Book Of Magic Deluxe casts a scintillating spell in Wazdan’s latest slot

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday, January 17, 2018, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has just launched the new version of Book of Magic Deluxe, a popular slot filled with spells written down on its pages that invigorate 5 reels and 20 paylines to win amazing prizes, together with a release of Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe that brings the Wazdan game portfolio to well over 100 casino-friendly titles.

Players will be immersed in spells cast by a wily wizard whose magic creates free spins in Book of Magic Deluxe and unique Wazdan features, Volatility Level, Energy-Saving Mode, Double-Screen and Unique Gamble Feature enhance the newly released Deluxe game for operators and players alike.

Wizards, castles, owls, cobras and old books abound. The old magic book being the most important symbol in Book of Magic Deluxe. It not only awards scattered prizes when at least three symbols appear anywhere on the reels, but it also triggers 10 Free Spins if at least three symbols appear on the reels. That’s not all! This symbol is also ‘Wild’ and can replace all other symbols on the reels both in the main game and in the Free-spins mode.

“Book of Magic” has just about everything for a top performing video slot while the latest Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe hits the market just ahead of ICE with an exciting $20,000 jackpot, the classic fruit-themed slot with a colourful background filled with animated images of mouth-watering fruit images and relaxing soundtrack. The reels of the game are filled with the images of various fruit including watermelons and lemons, accompanied by standard slot symbols like bells and 7s.

Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe brings some interesting additional features such as a special Joker symbol and an exciting Gamble Game, players choose one of the wooden boxes presented on the screen and guess which one of them hides fresh fruit, not a nasty but endearing bug.

Lauryn Duncan, Head of Sales at Wazdan said: “Last month our partners at EveryMatrix, Stian Hornsletten, CasinoEngine CEO and co-founder, said “Wazdan’s portfolio hosts an array of beautifully-designed games to suit passionate players.” I’m pleased to say that both of these new titles really deliver on that passion and they’re absolutely packed with entertainment and fun which will bring players in by the droves.”

Both Book of Magic Deluxe and Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe are powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Energy-Saving Mode, Double-Screen and Unique Gamble Feature which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time ingame ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually

certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

