Slotegrator has partnered with InBet Games

When choosing worthy partners, Slotegrator focuses on their professionalism, credibility and responsible approach to work. All these qualities have been found in the company InBet Games.

For 15 years, the developer has been successfully providing its software on the world gambling market. There are more than 100 licensed projects in the provider’s arsenal, many terminals and online applications operating in 42 countries.

Among the gambling software, keno and bingo lotteries, poker, blackjack, video slots and many other developments are especially demanded. All of these products are created by unique technologies and adapted to the markets of CIS, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

InBet’s games supports 11 languages, more than 50 currencies, including cryptocurrency, offer excellent features and reliable protection against fraud.

It is easy to connect games from InBet and other providers through a unified API. You can learn more about the offer on the website of Slotegrator.

Earlier it became known that Slotegrator entered into partnership with Red Rake Gaming.

