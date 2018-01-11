Danny Thomas appointed CEO of iGaming firm Kootac

PRESS RELEASES

Online lottery specialist Thomas promises focus on “product, product and more product” as he takes the reins at Maltese lotto platform provider.

January 11, 2018 – Malta (Press Release): Premier lotto platform provider Kootac has appointed Danny Thomas as its new CEO.

Mr Thomas brings a wealth of experience from executive roles at Brombat Ltd, Gr8odds Ltd and Avinit Online Ltd. The appointment marks the rekindling of Kootac’s relationship with Thomas, who was key to the company’s growth as Head of Strategy between 2012-2014.

Founded in 2011, Kootac rose to prominence as the brains behind PlayEuroLotto.com, an online lottery betting site which uses an insurance-linked securities model to provide a highly-rated service to tens of thousands of customers worldwide.

More recently the firm has diversified into B2B online lottery solutions, providing iFrame lottery game integrations for clients including Cherry AB’s EuroLotto, which won Operator of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2016 following a close technological collaboration with Kootac.

Mr Thomas returns to the company as it seeks to strengthen and consolidate its performance as both a B2C operator and a B2B service provider. He says:

On Kootac’s mission:

“It’s great to be back at Kootac. After a couple of years away I’m happy to be back at the company I was instrumental in building. My mission for 2018 is to put Kootac back to the front of the pack where it belongs, at the forefront of the online lottery business and with an enhanced reputation for quality, service and innovation.”

On Kootac’s B2B strategy:

“Our focus going forward will be product, product and more product! I’ll be looking to overhaul our current product selection with the addition of several new and exciting lottery-style games. We’ll be simplifying our integration process and offering risk aggregation through our new ‘least cost’ routing tool, which will allow smaller operators to enter the market without massive insurance premium down payments.”

On Kootac’s B2C platform:

“On the B2C level we’ll be looking at regulated markets with growth potential as well as emerging markets.

“We’re also planning to add flexibility to our core platform, which will allow us to geo-target our products and offer a wider range of lotteries. Not only will this provide the wide choice players want, it will also help our B2B partners to implement a winning product, no matter which jurisdictions they’re targeting.”

For interviews with Mr Thomas or for further information, please contact monika@kootac.com

