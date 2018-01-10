YOOZOO Games launches ‘Poker Champions’

PRESS RELEASES

Mumbai, 10th January 2018: YOOZOO Games, the Shanghai based Gaming major with a strong presence in India and development centre at Pune, today formally launched ‘Poker Champions’ for the Indian market. Poker Champions is an online mutiplayer social casino game that incorporates the popular poker variation, Texas Hold’em Poker. The game is now available on Google Play and App Store.

Highlighting YOOZOO’s gameplan to capture the Indian Social Casino segment, Anuj Tandon, CEO – India of Yoozoo Games says, “Texas Hold em Poker is the fastest growing Social Casino game in India. With Poker Champions, we are bringing a world class Poker experience to Indian gamers where they will be able to play with real players from the first day of launch. It is a major initiative by Yoozoo to capture the growing Indian mobile gaming market”.

About Poker Champions

Poker Champions is a free online multiplayer poker game where one can play with millions of real players. The game gives an authentic Texas Hold’em poker experience by indulging in the world of luck, skills, bets, stakes and huge winnings. Poker Champions is only a Social Casino game with no cashout.

Poker Champions Features

Poker Champions has an attractive and easy to navigate user interface, multi-screen gameplay, in-game instant messenger and multiple emojis to express one’s emotions. On top of the regular card game, the user can also participate in Rio De Janerio, Sit’n’Go, Shootout and Hearts Party tournaments. A player can also become the member of the elite Poker Champions Club by joining the VIP table. If one is new to Poker but want to learn and try it, Poker Champions have a tutorial mode which will help to take the first steps.

About YOOZOO Games

YOOZOO Games, formerly Youzu Interactive, is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pune and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has launched a multitude of highly successful products and forged a global distribution network.

