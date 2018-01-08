Betsoft Gaming announces partnership with Betaland, includes Betaland.it and Enjoybet.it

PRESS RELEASES

Industry visionary Betsoft Gaming have announced that they have signed a partnership deal with Italian operator Betaland. Betaland, targeted toward the strictly regulated Italian market, will be expanding their overall offering on their popular sites betaland.it and enjoybet.it.

The terms of the partnership will allow these two well-known sites to feature Betsoft’s robust AAMS-certified collection of Slots3™ videoslots, including FIRE & STEEL, GIOVANNI’S GEMS and THE ANGLER.

“Betaland is a relatively young operation, but already they are considered to be a prominent and respected force in the Italian iGaming market,” said Francesca Raniolo, Sales Executive with Betsoft Gaming. “We are excited to be working with Betaland, who, after six months online, made it into the Top Ten of Italian online operators. That feat is impressive, and shows that Betaland is on a sure path to success.”

“I am truly satisfied to add Betsoft’s games to our casino offering,” said Michele Sprovieri, Managing Director of Betaland. “With this acquisition of top quality, AAMS-approved videoslots, we now offer one of the largest online casino experiences to our players. I am confident that these wonderful games from Betsoft will greatly improve our site and please our players in the Italian market.”

Over 40 Betsoft games are currently available for play on desktop and mobile through Betaland sites: enjoybet.it and betaland.it.

