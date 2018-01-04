Lang launches ‘Brand Architects’ marketing consultancy

PRESS RELEASES

‘Former Pinnacle Marketing Director to offer bespoke brand development, channel marketing and PR services”

London, 4th January 2018 – Former WMS, bwin.party, Pinnacle and Rank marketing lead Harry Lang has launched an added value consultancy to offer gaming operators and B2B providers a range of services to facilitate the development of their brands and fine tune their channel marketing and PR capability.

Lang has previous form in this domain with brand creation and marketing delivery experience for some of the biggest B2C and B2B names in the business. His approach is to serve clients with honest appraisals, pragmatic solutions and the best ROI available across strategic brand, digital, ATL advertising, PR, copy, affiliate and experiential channels.

In the warm up to ICE B2B providers can specifically benefit from Lang’s 10+ years of gaming PR experience and contacts.

Further details of the services Lang’s consultancy provides can be found on his website https://BrandArchitects.info

Harry Lang said of the launch of Brand Architects:

“Marketing often gets a bad rep as a money drain for operators and B2B providers alike and sometimes this accusation is valid. I’m looking to offer KPI driven brand development, channel marketing and PR consultancy to the gaming industry that won’t come with nose bleed costs”.

For more information about Brand Architects please go to https://BrandArchitects.info or contact Harry at Harry@BrandArchitects.info

