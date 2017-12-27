Slotegrator took stock of 2017

PRESS RELEASES

There are only a few days left before the end of 2017, isn’t it a reason to sum up the achievements of the departing year? The Slotegrator company, which is the software developer and the online casino provider, is glad to share the results of its work.

Among the biggest events in the company’s life, it is necessary to highlight the release of their own innovation – a unique Telegram-bot for online casino. Given the messenger’s popularity, the innovation has successfully entered the gambling market. The Telegram Casino presentation took place at the largest gaming exhibition in the CIS, Russian Gaming Week, in Moscow.

In 2017, the Slotegrator team expanded and strengthened the partnership links, as well as began cooperating with the world leaders in the game development. Among new partners of the company, there are slot developers, virtual sports software developers and live-dealer suppliers: Vsoftco, Red Rake Gaming, Platipus Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Spinomenal, Evolution Gaming, Zeusplay.

Slotegrator can also boast of participating in leading industry events, including:

– International iGaming exhibition and conference EiG (Excellence in iGaming) in Berlin.

– Annual Riga Gaming Congress in Riga.

– The iGaming Super Show 2017 in Amsterdam.

– Annual entertainment exhibition-forum Russian Gaming Week (RGW) in Moscow.

– Georgia Gaming Congress in Tbilisi.

– The largest gambling exhibition ICE Totally Gaming in London.

– First new format conference ASEAN Gaming Summit 2017 in the Philippines, and many others.

The company’s specialists also continued working on the Slotegrator Academy. As part of the project, dozens of analytical articles about new trends and recent developments in the gambling world have been published on the www.slotegrator.com website.

In addition, the company’s experts held a number of educational webinars on topical issues: how to attract gamblers to online casinos; what is Virtual Sports and how do operators make profits out of it; how to protect online casino from fraud.

In general, the year of 2017 was a quite successful one and brought the numerous achievements to the Slotegrator company. In the New Year, the team of talented specialists promises to impress everyone with even more productive work and no less inventive developments!

https://slotegrator.com/gambling_news/slotegrator_takes_stock_of_2017.html

Comments