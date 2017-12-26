Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference in Gibraltar: experts to discuss industry present and future

PRESS RELEASES

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Gibraltar will take place on February 8, 2018. It is a conference dedicated to cryptocurrencies, blockchain solutions and ICOs.

The conference will bring together about 300 participants: entrepreneurs, investors, developers as well as lawyers, financial experts and marketing specialists engaged in the digital currency and blockchain sector. Presentations will be divided into several sections.

Organizer

The Gibraltar event is one of 20 conferences held by Smile-Expo across the globe in 2018. Previous year, the international company organized two conferences recognized as the CIS largest ones: Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Moscow and Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Kiev. In total, they brought together 3500 attendees. In 2017, 13 other conferences of this series took place in Russia, Europe and Central Asia.

Gibraltar: focus areas

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Gibraltar will involve 12 speakers from various countries. According to organizers, the list of speakers is constantly enhanced, and headliners – globally renowned blockchain experts – will be announced pretty soon. The following speakers have already confirmed their participation:

Kambiz Djafari, CEO and co-founder of Edgecoin.io. His presentation “What is a token economically” is dedicated to the impact of tokenization on the society in 2016-2017 and possible changes in 2018. The expert will also delve into the classification of tokens and the use of ERC20 standard through the example of famous projects.

Mohammed Tayeb, co-founder of Medchain. The expert will focus on a single application area of blockchain – healthcare. His presentation will explain how blockchain can improve medical services.

Bogdan Maslesa, founder of Universal Crypto. He will speak about the role of blockchain in the society of the future and explain why IT specialists should learn more about the technology today.

Juan David Mendieta Villegas, Head of Keyrock, will talk about the creation of a blockchain infrastructure: how did they manage to establish more than 150 cryptocurrency exchanges and 1200 tokens in just two years, and what to expect in the future.

Christopher Emms, CEO at TokenKey, will tell how to create a successful token sale: present your product to investors in the best possible way and conduct an ICO campaign without typical errors.

Other activities

Besides speakers’ presentations, guests will be able to enjoy a range of other interesting activities. One of them is an exhibition of blockchain innovations. Its participants will show blockchain-based software and applications as well as cryptocurrency industry equipment.

All exhibitors will be engaged in the pitch session (a series of brief presentations), introducing their own projects and explaining their prospects for investors. More information about projects will be available at company stands in the exhibition area.

The conference will also include a panel discussion involving several experts who will express their opinion on critical issues. Topics and discussion participants will be posted on the website in advance.

Why Gibraltar?

In October, Gibraltar authorities announced the legislative rules for blockchain companies and cryptocurrency exchanges, introducing a project of the corresponding law.

The regulation in this sector is suggested to encourage innovations. The introductions will become effective in January 2018.

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Gibraltar is aimed at revealing legislative novelties, answering related questions and helping the blockchain community to organize the work efficiently according to the new rules.

More project news can be found on the website of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Gibraltar.

