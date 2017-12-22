PRESS RELEASES

RIGA/LATVIA: Softgamings, an online casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator, has finished integration of 1X2 Network’s products into SoftGamings platform. From now on, casino operators will be able to add virtual sports, general fixed adds games and casino games from 1X2 Network to their portfolios.

Within the framework of this cooperation, SoftGamings and 1X2 Network plan to leverage the performance of 1X2 Network products and provide players exciting player experience.

Across the 3 ‘platform’ brands of the 1X2 Network (1X2gaming, Iron Dog Studio and Leap Gaming) 1X2 Network has a vast portfolio on offer. Highlights include 24 titles of virtual sports, including football, tennis, racing, velodrome, World Cup and African Cup, to name just a few. Casino games are represented with a further 24 titles made up of Cribbage, Astro Roulette, Three Card Poker, Craps, Blackjack, Baccarat and more. Slots collection is composed of 40 games, each of them dedicated to a popular theme, such as Ancient Rome, Aztecs, robots, Halloween, underwater, cats, sports, classic fruits etc. 1X2 Network also provides Bingo/Keno games, Instant Wins and Mini games, with the total number of titles exceeding 100.

Being the pioneer of virtual football, 1X2 Network offers football betting every 90 seconds. The range of football betting markets of the company is the widest. The company’s software is reliable and tested by major industry institutions and certified by the UK Gambling Commission.

Svetlana Gasel, Head of Partnerships at SoftGamings, commented on the new cooperation: “1X2 Network is a valuable acquisition for SoftGamings. Since we strive to offer our clients only worthwhile products, this provider of virtual sports and other gaming content is an apt new item in our portfolio, that already includes 30+ top game providers.”

In October 2017, SoftGamings launched two very successful casino aggregation products – SoftGamings Live Bundle (a collection of the best 7 live casino products currently on the market) and SoftGamings Slots Bundle (a collection of the best 20 slots, virtual sports and RNG games on the market). Bundles allow casino operators to substantially save on time to integrate the systems, as they work under a single unified API. The legal paperwork also does not take a lot of time, as you only need to sign a single agreement. Finally, the cost of the bundle is substantially less than integrating each provider separately.

Kevin Reid CCO of 1X2 Network added “We are excited to be offering our content via such a dynamic platform as SoftGamings. Our broad content range fits well within the differing ‘Bundles’ concept that they have established, and a concept of which we believe will help us strive to continue to deliver quality products to the market.”

For more information on any of the SoftGamings products and services, please contact SoftGamings directly.

About 1X2 Network

The 1X2 Network is the new group name for the 1X2gaming group of companies. An independent software company based in the UK, who have pioneered soft gaming content since 2002. Alongside having several third party development partners on the 1X2 Panorama gaming suite, the group is at the forefront of HTML5 development with a varied portfolio of Sports games, Table Games and Slots. The 1X2 Network also consists of the new Iron Dog Studio brand that produces high production slots all available for the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, IOM and Italy.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 30+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betconstruct sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 80 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

