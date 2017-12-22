Fastrak chosen to help develop the Kazakhstan lottery

PRESS RELEASES

The leading supplier of point of sale display products to the lottery industry, Fastrak Lottery Solutions, has revealed its part in the re-launch of the Kazakhstan Lottery with new scratch card dispensers and promotional material delivered across the country.

Following the successful licence bid by Satty Zhuldyz to run the Kazakhstan National Lottery, the new operators quickly looked to revamp the point of sale units, choosing the Fastrak Lottery Solutions POD scratch card dispenser to display and dispense its new range of scratch cards.

To date Fastrak has built 1,000 modular scratch card dispensers which started rolling out in Kazakhstan in September 2017 with a further 2,000 installations planned for early 2018.

John Barrett, Managing Director of Fastrak said; “The new operators of the lottery in Kazakhstan recognised that they needed an effective solution for the display and sale of their games and identified that a new and vibrant point of sale unit could significantly enhance how they reach and engage their consumer – so we were asked to bring a fresh approach to their instore image.”

The flexibility offered by Fastrak’s POD modular design allows it to expand as sales grow. Along with this, its ability to be branded for the changing needs of the Kazakhstan Lottery meant that it both made an immediate impact together with preparing for future growth.

The signature marketing features included in Fastrak’s POD design allows for tactical messaging, price point information and the ability to promote feature games, all of which fitted with the Satty Zhuldyz marketing and communication strategies as the range of lottery products expands.

Fastrak’s design team proposed their modular POD system to allow for multiple games to be stacked and displayed within the same unit. This resulted in a range of configurations being delivered including 2×2, 2×3, 3×2 and 1×4 configurations.

“Flexibility was of prime importance within the solution,” added Paul Shardlow, Design Manager at Fastrak. “Our team of British designers have over 15 years’ experience in developing innovative solutions, and they have once again used their talent to create a unit that not only gives impact and flexibility, but also has been proven to increase sales.”



The team at Fastrak were chosen for the project due to their experience in working with some of the largest lottery operators in the world through which they have proven their understanding of the consumer journey, engaging the customer and lottery sales.

Although official sales figures on the Kazakhstan Lottery project have not yet been released, it was confirmed that a sales increase was achieved from the launch of the new POD units, and are continuing to grow as consumers recognise the impactful displays and understand the products on offer.

John Barrett, Managing Director of Fastrak, said; “Our solutions are all designed to inform the consumer, sell more product and expand the displays as the success of lottery sales grow. Its projects like these that show how we can take a client’s brief, and provide a customised solution from our standard range of products that really works and delivers a measurable increase in sales.”

Fastrak Lottery solutions are world leaders in providing specialist point of sale to the lottery industry offering the most extensive and advanced range of lottery point of sale products available anywhere in the world.

