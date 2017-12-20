Dench eGaming Solutions partners with Booming Games

PRESS RELEASES

The independent turnkey platform provider Dench eGaming Solutions has expanded its casino games portfolio through a new partnership with Isle of Man-based slots developer Booming Games.

Dench eGаming Solutions will offer to licensees the entire portfolio of over 50 casino games through its Dench Core gaming platform. This includes the popular slot titles Booming 7 Deluxe, Booming Bananas and Golden Profits, as well as the upcoming release of the hotly anticipated title Golden Royals.

Frederik Niehusen, Head of Business Development at Booming Games, said that the agreement would allow Dench to increase and extend its reach to new players in regulated markets. „We are thrilled to be partnering with Dench eGaming Solutions who have been extremely active in their B2B efforts and managed to secure agreements with a number of European regulated operators in the last couple of months. We look forward to rolling out our content with such an ambitious provider in the iGaming industry,” he said.

Dench CEO Dobromir Mitev added: “We are truly grateful that we will have the chance to work with a content provider that continues to pioneer innovative new themes and features. For us it has always been a primary goal to collaborate with game providers that push the boundaries of gameplay and introduce an “exceptional” way of playing slots. The original portfolio from Booming Games in combination with our unique marketing instrument Giselle allows our clients to revitalize their marketing strategies and position user experience as key brand differentiator.”

For more information, please visit www.denchsolutions.com

Dench eGaming Solutions- Dench eGaming Solutions is a B2B software provider with strict focus on the iGaming industry. We specialise in providing next generation turnkey gaming platform, white label services and most importantly deliver a real time marketing automation solution focusing on customer bonusing, rewards and engagement.

Booming Games deliver high-end, next level gaming to the slots market. Offering an established portfolio that encompasses uniquely themed games, innovative features and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market. Booming Games utilise the knowledge of seasoned experts, who apply their years of expertise in the industry to craft games to the highest of standards, harnessing proven formulas for success, combined with the latest developments in the gaming industry.

