Highly anticipated game releases from Wazdan

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday, December 14, 2017, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker continue to expand their games portfolio with the release of Fruit Fiesta, a slots game that is a veritable fruit-basket of fun. Fruit Fiesta stars friendly mariachi fruits, and is set to be of the most exciting slots ever made!

Wazdan’s Fruit Fiesta is a game that will bring pleasure, entertainment and wins to everyone. The new 20-line, 5-reel slot takes players into a colourful Mexican world, an endearing Chilli pepper character spices things up with multiple winning combinations. With Wadan’s unique Volatility Level players can change the win level between spins, a feature proving to be very popular amongst casinos.

Apart from stunning graphics and an uplifting mariachi soundtrack, Fruit Fiesta has some extra features that boost both gaming experience and chances to win big.

Wazdan does not slow its pace as we approach the festive season and has also simultaneously released an interesting classic feel casino game, Mystery Jack Deluxe. With this game upgrade the Malta-based developer takes players to a desert where the cruel sun beats down and lizards scurry for shade that includes a variety of animals which thanks to HTML5 technology can be launched on all devices including smartphones and tablets. Players get the chance to win a substantial cash prize of up to 500 times their stake. Each win can be doubled and the well-designed slot offers a oneof-a-kind gamble feature where the players’ goal is to help Mystery Jack find his booty.

Michael Follett, Head of Product Management at Wazdan said: “Fruit Fiesta is perfect to play on mobile from anywhere; beach, park, train or airport. Players will enjoy low hanging fruits with Wazdan’s unique Volatility Level, players can change the win variance level between spins.”

Both Fruit Fiesta and Mystery Jack Deluxe are powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level™, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

For further information visit www.wazdan.com or email: dm@wazdan.com or set up a meeting directly by calling David Mann on +356 9907 3458.

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time ingame ‘Volatility Level Control’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.



Comments