Walk with the Gods in Betsoft’s LEGEND OF THE NILE

Critically acclaimed iGaming creators Betsoft Gaming have announced the release of their latest Classic Slots title – LEGEND OF THE NILE. This fast-paced adventure down the legendary river offers an exciting experience that weaves dramatically different mechanics together into one amazing game.

LEGEND OF THE NILE is a 6×6 grid format cascading reels slot machine, featuring exploding wins and a visionary array of bonus elements called the God Trails. Featuring Isis, Ra and Anubis, these God Trails act as meters that advance with each cluster win involving each respective God symbol.

The Isis Trail progresses by one with every winning Isis icon cluster win. The progress of the Isis Trail persists through game sessions. When the Trail of Isis is filled, Free Spins are awarded, and each Free Spin provides a progressively larger payout.

The Ra Trail is reset with each spin, but conversely, it fills up much faster than the other Trails. This dynamic Trail can result in Free Spins, a 400x stake win and even a Progressive Jackpot!

The Anubis Trail, like the Isis Trail, advances by one with every winning Anubis cluster win. This Trail’s progress level also persists between game sessions. When the Anubis Trail has been filled, Free Spins are awarded and the Anubis symbol spikes in value and shows up more frequently during those Free Spins.

“LEGEND OF THE NILE is a Betsoft game quite unlike any other,” said Dan Cooper, Betsoft’s Head of Product Development. “Created exclusively for our Shift platform, LEGEND OF THE NILE takes the traditional, familiar Egyptian theme and updates it for modern iGaming. What we’ve done with the God Trails stands out in terms of innovation, giving players three separate potential bonus options during play that will keep things fresh and exciting.

“And with two of the three God Trails persisting through game sessions, players will want to return to LEGEND OF THE NILE for additional play. These incentives create loyalty and a fun sense of dedication to this game.”

Follow the Trails of the Gods on 11 December 2017.

