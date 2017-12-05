Webinar by Slotegrator on “How to select a proper gaming content for online casino”

PRESS RELEASES

On December 15 at 12:00 pm London Time, Slotegrator Academy will be hosting a webinar to be conducted by the company’s Senior Development Manager, Vadim Potapenko. The webinar theme is “How to select a proper gaming content for online casino.” Within the online meeting, Vadim is going to tell you how to select a unique software for your online casino and not to go wrong with your choice.

Our webinar will address the following issues:

– Criteria for selecting game content.

– Advantages of unique games specially developed for a certain casino brand.

– Presentation of Slotegrator’s game providers.

– Online casino cases with successful game portfolios.

The master class from Slotegrator Academy will help all those who wish to understand a diversity of gaming content and learn about all its benefits.

“This theme is topical both for newcomers and long-time players in the industry.” So far, there are so many offers in the market that a selection of profitable and outstanding games is a real challenge.

During integration of a new product, many operators have no idea how to maximize the benefit from it. “I am going to rise these and many other questions during the webinar”, Vadim Potapenko said.

Webinar is free and available in English. Fill out the form at slotegrator.com or contact our company’s managers to join the webinar. See you at Slotegrator Academy! https://slotegrator.com/vebinar/kak-pravilno-vybrat- igry-dlya- onlayn-kazino.html

