Oulala partners with Bravio

DFS firm targets Indian mobile markets via partnership with B2B&B2C Australian tech group

Perth – 29th November 2017 – Oulala, the daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator and B2B provider, will expand its monetised platform via its new partnership with Bravio, initially seeking to penetrate the relatively untapped Indian mobile market networks.

The latest expansion of the European daily fantasy football site is a white label agreement between OulalaGames Limited and the TSX focused Bravio Gaming Limited, the Australian registered B2B and B2C provider of online digital entertainment.

Bravio are currently pursuing a TSX listing, recently completing a company milestone via the successful transaction to acquire Mobimedia India, a mobile marketing agency which implements and manages strategic integrated mobile marketing campaigns for corporate clients and brands. The acquisition further expands Bravio’s database, offering direct access to 250 million Indian mobile phone users.

”At Oulala, we are extremely pleased to welcome Bravio as new members of our expanding Daily Fantasy network for football,” commented Benjamin Carlotti, Managing Director and Co-founder at Oulala. ”Since Fantasy Football is growing in India in terms of engaging sports fans and utilizing their knowledge and skills, we think that our platform is exactly what they need.”

Bravio CTO Richard Boyd said: ”it’s a fantastic opportunity to partner with team Oulala; we can now offer our large mobile Indian network the option to play Daily Fantasy Football. Mobimedia are a great asset to the group as they know how to communicate and operate in an emerging market very well. The Indian public loves football, and it is the logical step to offer them a skill-based DFS platform. We aim to launch in India quite quickly and follow up in Myanmar with a new low key solution. We may possibly offer our DFS skill based games to the Australian market for the up and coming 2018/19 season. We are working on the legal status now”.

The new agreement comes shortly after Oulala announced two deals with Marsbet and Safaribet Kenya.



Bravio Gaming Limited – is an Australian Technology Company, headquartered in Perth, Bravio has satellite offices in Brisbane and Tel Aviv. Bravio are B2B and B2C providers of sophisticated proprietary technology and online digital entertainment.

For more information on Bravio Gaming Pty please visit: www.braviogaming.com.au

Mobimedia International Pty – Operating across 3 continents Mobimedia help handset manufacturers, telcos and networks develop and implement mobile technology and content to maximise return on investment.

For more information on Mobimedia Pty please visit: http://www.mobimedia.com.au

OulalaGames Limited – is a B2B-licensed fantasy sports provider, the company behind an award-winning daily fantasy football management game launched in August 2013. Its highly innovative and advanced scoring system in fantasy football uses 70 different statistical criteria, which are then converted into fantasy points in real time accordingly. A monetised version of the site, launched at the end of 2015, is now used as a case study to present the efficiency of the game to future B2B partners. The latter may opt for a fully customised solution with API, Iframe and Turnkey delivery.

For more information about Oulala please visit: http://www.oulalanetwork.com

