Lotto Warehouse announce Yobetit integration

• B2B Lottery Betting provider announce partnership that will see Malta based sports betting operator Yobetit add the world’s biggest jackpots to their offering.

• Lotto Warehouse won the award for Lotto Product of the Year at last week’s Malta iGaming Awards.

Lotto Warehouse, the world’s only UKGC and MGA Class 4 licensed B2B lottery betting provider, have announced a partnership with Malta based sports betting operator Yobetit.

The news comes soon after Lotto Warehouse triumphed at the prestigious Malta iGaming Awards where they picked up the Lotto Product of the Year Award.

Lotto Warehouse offer sports betting and gaming operators the opportunity to add a portfolio of lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by an innovative jackpot coverage model. Jackpots available include America’s world record breaking Powerball and Mega Millions, Europe’s top two EuroMillions and EuroJackpot and many more.Existing Lotto Warehouse clients include lottery betting giants Multilotto.

Operational since 2014, Yobetit offer their customers a full suite of traditional sports betting markets, as well as a range of specialist markets and in-play betting. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is operational across a number of international markets.

Now, thanks to the integration with Lotto Warehouse, they can offer their customers t he chance to win the world’s biggest jackpots.

CEO and Chairman of Yobetit Nikolai Livori said, “The relationship with Lotto Warehouse represents a powerful opportunity for Yobetit to significantly expand our gaming offering.

“The introduction of lottery to our sportsbook is one step closer to our goal of integrating every possible gaming vertical to our brand.

“Lotto Warehouse has clearly demonstrated its ability to apply its considerable resources and expertise not only to enter, but to lead the lotto B2C market. We’re excited to partner with Lotto Warehouse, serving a broader range of players with an industry leading lotto solution.”

Lotto Warehouse CEO Thomas Biro added, “Lottery betting is gaming’s fastest growing vertical, providing operators with a lucrative new product and customers with the chance to win the world’s biggest jackpots.

“Our solution combines a simple API integration, that’s flexible enough to reflect the look and feel of existing platforms and requires minimal resource.

“Yobetit are a highly ambitious operator and I’m very confidence that the ability to offer their players jackpots worth hundreds of millions will boost their success even further.”

