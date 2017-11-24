Poker routines episode #21: Allen Kessler

POKER

How does it feels when you are all-in for a World Series of Poker bracelet and a minute later are ushered aside so people can see the winner? That’s one of the many questions we asked Allen Kessler in this week’s edition of Poker Routines.

Allen Kessler is Joey Knish, the consummate live grinder, doing what he needs to do to make ‘it’ work, like a tractor, stuck in low gear, patiently trundling from tournament to tournament.

He has been around as long as the deck of cards. Like a sturdy piece of meat marinating in a slow cooker, some people find him palatable, others not. He has a voice. He shares it. His very livelihood depends on it.

Kessler’s first cash came in the 2001 World Series of Poker (WSOP) when he finished 16th in a $5,150 Omaha Hi-Lo Split Eight or Better event that saw Scotty Nguyen beat Phil Hellmuth Jr., heads-up to take the bracelet.

17-years later and he’s still here, so I wonder what he’s doing right?

Describe the first hour of your day.

Nothing special just wake up check social media

Do you use any tools to aid you in your learning? If so, what are they, and why are they valuable? If not, why not?



Just started using Jonathan little’s ‘Float the Turn’ app. It’s helped me greatly when I’m short, which is a lot. Also watched a Doug Polk/ Jnandez PLO video on hand selection right before my deep WSOPE run that helped.

Do you listen to music when you play? If so, what do you listen to? If not, why not?

I never listen to music. You lose information at the table by doing that.

Do you have any pre-tournament rituals or habits?

Not really. Lately, though I’ve been starting later. Whenever I feel rested or ready to play. Some of the early levels are not that important anyway.

You recently finished runner-up in a bracelet event for the fourth time. Over the years, how have you trained your mind to deal with these close finishes emotionally?

That was the hardest one to shake off. I was all in for bracelet with my opponent covered on a flip with two cards to come. You just have to assure yourself you played your best and it wasn’t meant to be.

What’s your process for learning?

I keep up with the latest software and watch a ton of poker content.

Do you have a location where you tend to find more success? Is this a fluke, or is there a reason?

I’ve done well at Foxwoods over the years and had three wins at Borgata. Maybe the slower east coast structures and familiarity with players?

Have you ever styled your game on someone else? If not, whose game do you admire and why?

I have my own style. People think I’m way tighter than I actually am and that I always have it.

How does tilt affect your game and what work do you do to mitigate it?

I get bad beat a lot, and it doesn’t really tilt me anymore. I’m used to it.

You are a very vocal and active member of the poker community. What have you learned both negatively, and positively, through this behaviour in terms of how its translated to your poker game?

Sometimes it’s better to talk privately to tournament directors, other times you just have to go on a blast. It’s a tricky situation to balance.

What’s your view on using social media when playing poker?



I try to update my progress once a level in big events and take pictures of all-ins.

How do you keep your mind sharp?

I use a crossword puzzle app.

You have been very vocal about tournament structures in the past, what are some of the aspects of a structure that is important to you, and what adjustments do you make?



Steady play throughout. Some venues argue that less play early is better, but when you knock out 95% Day 1 in the Main Event as they do, that can’t be good for the player. Better to have 40 to 50 bb all the way through.

What great life habits do you have that the world may not be familiar with?

I’m very frugal on travel expenses

How does poker make you feel?

Mostly frustrated…

