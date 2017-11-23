World Gaming Expo on a countdown to a very successful first edition of the Gaming trade-show in Monaco

PRESS RELEASES

The founder and CEO is looking optimistically on the opening day at the Grimaldi forum and announcing future yearly event of global importance.

The decision to organize a gaming trade show in Monaco is proving to be a fruitful one. World Gaming Expo team has managed to attract many important names in the gaming industry like: EGT, BETCONSTRUCT, GREENTUBE, ADVANSYS, PATIR, MONACAIR and an ever better sounding collection in visitor registrations.

Comparing to other world shows that today represent an important milestone on every gaming company calendar, this optimistic beginning looks very promising. “Naturally, we are only half way there, but we will always continue doing better” says Mr. Gamba taking in consideration the next few editions will request even more dedication.

The highlight of the social events accompanying WGE is an “Opening Ceremony Gala” scheduled for December 6 at Café de Paris, where entrance will be granted only if you present a special metal-card invitation reserved for the selected members of the gaming industry, celebrities and local industry players.

Guest of honour title for 2017 went to Patrik Antonius, the biggest winner in the history of the online poker. His presence will be appreciated by any E-gaming provider, a long list of fans and online gamers but mostly by any young lady who likes to gaze at a gorgeous man. Many celebrities will be present at the expo during all 3 days, available for interviews, photo opportunity of autographs.

Conferences and several renamed conference speakers are also raising a dust of curiosity so anyone who would still like to attend but did not secure the conference badge is invited to hurry up before the doors close.

Badges can be requested on the official website: www.world-gaming-expo.com.

The main conference topics that will be covered during a 3-day show illustrate how gaming industry keeps up with radical and fast changes due to constant technology and software inventions. The gaming trends keep changing and new generations are driving the demand.

Gaming industry marketing in digital world will cover all the important SMM, SEO and content/graphic management. The blockchain technology as the driver for the next generation of online gaming, marketing and responsible gaming symbiosis, safety and gambling globalization, understanding new generation needs are just some of the topics that will presented by well-known and respected specialists like Valery Bollier, Arjan Korstjens, Filipe Zago, Aleksandra Fetisova, Fili Weise, Paolo di Feo and many others.

World Gaming Expo Monaco:

Dates: From 6 to 8 December 2017

Venue: Grimaldi Forum Monaco

Contact details:

Office@world-gaming-expo.com

T: +37792165050

Igor Gamba

https://www.linkedin.com/in/igor-gamba-168a3a137

