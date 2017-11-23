Lotto Warehouse named Lottery Product of the Year

PRESS RELEASES

• The B2B lottery betting provider was named best in class for 2017 at the Malta iGaming Awards.

Lotto Warehouse have been crowned Lottery Product of The Year winners at this Malta iGaming Awards.

The Saint Julian’s based company took home the honour at a prestigious ceremony held at the Island’s MFCC Convention Centre.

The event was the precursor to this year’s SIGMA conference and attracted the gaming industry’s biggest names.

Lotto Warehouse beat off strong competition to claim the award with CEO Thomas Biro saying it’s a testament to the hard work and progress of the last 12 months.

Mr Biro said, “The past year has been without a doubt the biggest in the history of our business.

“We’ve acquired new licenses, moved into sparkling new offices and most importantly secured partners hips with several pioneering gaming operators.

“It’s also been great to watch on as our first partner Multilotto have taken great strides forward also.

“We believe we have the number one lottery betting solution for gaming operators and this award recognises that.

“Thanks to our easy to integrate solution operators can now gain access to the world’s biggest jackpots, offering their players the chance to win hundreds of millions.

“2017 has been a really strong year for us, but we’re now totally focused on the next 12 months and making sure we surpass our achievements.”

Lotto Warehouse provide gaming operators with the chance to add a portfolio of lottery jackpots to their platform. Jackpots available include America’s record-breaking Powerball and Mega Millions as well as big names from closer to home such as EuroMillions and EuroJackpot.

To find out more about Lotto Warehouse you can visit their website at www.lottowarehouse.com. Should you be interested in speaking to Lotto Warehouse about their offering you can also contact them at info@lottowarehouse.com.

For press related inquiries please contact Andrew Clarke at andrew@themultigroup.com or via mobile on 00356 79440091.

