Floyd Mayweather makes mobile gaming debut as the presenter of Wild Poker

SUMMARY: ONE Entertainment announced a partnership for client Floyd Mayweather and social casino adventure game Wild Poker, by Hero Digital Entertainment and Playtrex. Wild Poker featuring Floyd Mayweather is live and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Play WildPoker or Watch the Video

Los Angeles, CA – November 2017 – ONE Entertainment announced a deal signed today between Playtrex, a leading developer of next generation of social casino games, and Hero Digital Entertainment, a leading mobile games publisher, for client Floyd Mayweather as the presenter of their popular mobile game, Wild Poker.

“As soon as I saw Wild Poker, I knew I wanted to become part of it,” said Mayweather. “I’m constantly asked to put my name on stuff, but Wild Poker is different than any game I’ve ever seen. It’s poker, but it goes to the next level. There’s a whole new level of strategy with the power ups. It’s a cutting edge game, this is that next thing, and like everything I put my name on, Wild Poker is the best ever.”

Wild Poker is a social casino adventure game that offers Texas Hold’em Poker with a unique twist. On top of the regular card game, Wild Poker adds elements of strategy and adventure such as real-time decision-making, power-ups, journey, character development and more to increase the fun and overall exhilaration factor. Players must embrace the spirit of their favorite animal characters and strategically deploy special skills, such as the shark’s sharp sense of smell to detect another player’s fear or the giraffe’s elongated neck to peer over another player’s shoulder. As players advance in the game, they level up and unlock new characters with different abilities and go on a journey that no traditional casino-style game can offer.

“We are ecstatic to attach one of the world’s most recognizable athletes to Wild Poker,” said Ed Mills, Hero Digital Entertainment CEO.

Daniel Kashmir, CEO at Playtrex, said “Our mission with Wild Poker is to evolve the social casino genre to make it more fun and appealing to all types of players. By adding Floyd as a presenter within the game, it shows that we are committed to providing game experiences that can’t be found in any other social casino game.”

Floyd Mayweather will be integrated into the game both as a character and as a presenter, introducing new hands and offering players tips on how to play the game successfully. He will also appear as one of the poker players, allowing gamers to choose to play their hands as Floyd Mayweather and take advantage of his special skills.

“Merging the mobile gaming experience with Brand Mayweather was an organic fit. ONE Entertainment looks forward to introducing Wild Poker to Floyd’s 50 million plus global fan base. This partnership is a sneak preview of the future of the brand’s diverse and entertainment-fueled portfolio post-fighting,” stated Mayweather International Brand Manager and ONE Entertainment CEO Brent A. Johnson, JD.

Mayweather fans and Wild Poker players can download the game for free from the App Store and Google Play at http://l.wildpoker.com/Press or through:

About ONE Entertainment: ONE Entertainment is a pioneer in the world of Entertainment Consulting, with over 15 years of experience in servicing celebrity clients and brands worldwide. ONE focuses on monetizing celebrity and entertainment brands by creating a customized approach for each client that maximizes exposure and profitability. The team at ONE has experience in all facets of entertainment, and they can serve your needs in film, music, sports, live events, digital and entertainment business development.

About Playtrex: Playtrex is pioneering the new genre of Social Casino Adventure games. Founded in 2016, the studio is focused on developing the next generation of social casino apps by adding a level of adventure, strategy and purpose to casino-style games. Its first title, Wild Poker, puts an exciting new twist on the age old game of Texas Hold’em Poker by injecting power-ups, character development, level progression, and other strategy and adventure elements. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Playtrex is led by experienced industry veterans with a strong passion for building great games.

About Hero Digital Entertainment: Hero Digital Entertainment is an emerging mobile APP publisher, with a focus on partnering with major Hollywood IP and the top celebrities. Hero has offices in Los Angeles, CA, and Pune, India. Their first mobile title, PASSENGERS: OFFICIAL GAME, a partnership with Sony Pictures, launched on the App Store and Google Play in December 2016.

